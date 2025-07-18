Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launched Her Man With Soft Beauty

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week, Megan Thee Stallion hard launched her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson at her very first Pete and Thomas Foundation gala. But, it was more than just her new man who complimented her black carpet appearance.

Her beauty took a detour from the red hair—both an orange updo and cherry red bangs—she sported in the week leading up. All black, her hair returned to a natural shade, nipped and tucked into a slick chignon right above her kitchen. Her sides were slicked back on each side with no strand left behind. Except, one.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Falling at the edge of her sculpted eyebrow and eye-elongating wing, a single strand of hair reached past her jaw line. The tendril, while skinny and mid-length, added simple dimension to her look, similar to her brown lipstick which broke up all the black.

With other celebrities in attendance, like Taraji P. Henson in mahogany-stranded Boho braids, Angie Martinez in a soft pink lip, and a skin-glistening LaQuan Smith, the foundation’s founder, Megan Thee Stallion, showed just how soft, sexy, and chic giving back can be.