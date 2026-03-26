Megan Thee Stallion Stunned In Blonde Updo At ‘Moulin Rouge’ After Party

The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is how to master an updo. On Tuesday night, after Megan Thee Stallion made her broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, she still had time to teach us how.
The musician-turned-broadway-star was spotted leaving her Moulin Rouge after party in New York wearing ash blonde curls pinned into an updo. Curled, effortless updos have been all the rage lately, from Kerry Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson to Olandria Carthen. For Meg, she paired her highlighted blonde tendrils with romantic reds: a brown-lined red lip and shiny stiletto nails to match her pedicure.
While her makeup and nails were the same she performed in, her after party hairstyle was completely opposite. On stage, she wore a black mid-length coif with a rhinestoned face-framing swoop styled by her long-time hairstylist Kellon Deryck. Meanwhile, she switched into a casual, vintage blonde when passing out tequila shots to celebrate.
The evening proved she has a hairstyle for every occasion. Whether it’s her kiss curls at the Olympics, ginger bangs at her Moulin Rouge rehearsals, or a blonde updo at the after party, Megan Thee Stallion is a beauty chameleon. And now, a broadway star, too.