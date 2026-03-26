Megan Thee Stallion Stunned In Blonde Updo At ‘Moulin Rouge’ After Party

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The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is how to master an updo. On Tuesday night, after Megan Thee Stallion made her broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, she still had time to teach us how.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion is seen on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The musician-turned-broadway-star was spotted leaving her Moulin Rouge after party in New York wearing ash blonde curls pinned into an updo. Curled, effortless updos have been all the rage lately, from Kerry Washington and LaTanya Richardson Jackson to Olandria Carthen. For Meg, she paired her highlighted blonde tendrils with romantic reds: a brown-lined red lip and shiny stiletto nails to match her pedicure.

While her makeup and nails were the same she performed in, her after party hairstyle was completely opposite. On stage, she wore a black mid-length coif with a rhinestoned face-framing swoop styled by her long-time hairstylist Kellon Deryck. Meanwhile, she switched into a casual, vintage blonde when passing out tequila shots to celebrate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

The evening proved she has a hairstyle for every occasion. Whether it’s her kiss curls at the Olympics, ginger bangs at her Moulin Rouge rehearsals, or a blonde updo at the after party, Megan Thee Stallion is a beauty chameleon. And now, a broadway star, too.