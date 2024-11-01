Megan Thee Stallion Rocked Elegant Updo For Film Premiere

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The past two weeks have been busy for Megan Thee Stallion. She filed a harassment lawsuit, released her latest album Megan: Act II, and starred in a True Religion holiday campaign. And, with a name often attached to trending headlines—a swept updo at the premiere of her emotional tell-all documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is worth 1,000 of them.

Wednesday night, the rapper arrived at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with a short pinned-up hair look. Similarly to how she opened up in her Amazon Prime story, her hairstyle—pulled back and showing off her gorgeous facial features—bared all.

Her hair was sectioned off and layered, delivering volume in the front. Meanwhile, loose strands were twisted about. The slicked texture had a next-level sheen—seconded by a teasing technique at the back for a lived-in look.

Paired with the H-Town Hottie’s hair was sculpted makeup that lifted her eyes and cheeks. As for nail? Champagne satin stiletto ones meant business. Overall, the dazzling look—which showcased lifted eyes, cheekbones, and “I mean business” champagne stiletto nails—was perfect for the heartfelt occasion.