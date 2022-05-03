Megan Thee Stallion Gives Face Wearing This Drugstore Makeup At The 2022 Met Gala

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Megan Thee Stallion’s face card never declines. The “Savage” beauty looked statuesque and regal as she walked the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a stunning gold dress with complimentary wings designed by Jeremy Scott. Aside from her golden embellished take on gilded glamour, her glam truly stole the show.

Meg’s golden beat was created by the gifted artistic hands of celebrity makeup artist, Lauren Child. Child surprised many when she shared on her Instagram that she used Revlon products to create the bronzed and gold look that we saw on the red carpet.

“For Megan’s Met Ball look we were inspired by liquid medals and whimsical glamour,” Child shares via press release. “We used molten metal shades on her eyelids, surrounded by midnight black eyeliner, accentuated her dreamy skin with even more bronzes and golds, and finished with a classic nude lip.”

Child started with ColorStay Foundation in the shades 400 and 460 for a flawless, long-lasting base. Lauren used Megan’s Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette in the colors Heat Wave and Bring The Heat, which she then layered with the SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter in the shade Twilight Gleam to create golden bronze highlights on the high points of her face and body.

Child transformed Megan’s stunning dress into the focal point of the look with a dramatic, bold, and fascinating chrome eye. She started by applying the So Fierce! Prismatic Palette in That’s A Dub, Slight Flex, and The Big Bang to Megan’s eyelids for a range of glittering colors. She completed the look with So Fierce! Chrome Ink Liquid Liner in Bronzage and Gun Metal, as well as ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palette in Original and Insider. Lauren then added a dark smudged line with So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner in Midnight Mystery and an uplifted wing with ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen in Blackest Black for more drama and dimension.

Lauren finished the eyes with So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara in The Blackest Black for maximum volume and fanned-out lashes and ended the look using ColorStay Brow Pencil in Dark Brown to define her brows.

A Megan trademark bold lip is a must, as always, and every great lip look begins with a superb liner. Child used Chocolate ColorStay Lip Liner, a lovely satiny brown. For a peachy nude and super luscious and velvety lips, she also used Very Lustrous Créme Lipstick in Bare It All. She finished it off with a shimmery coat of Super Lustrous The Gloss in Sandstorm.

You can get all these products at Revlon.com and your favorite drugstores.