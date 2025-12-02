Case Closed: Megan Thee Stallion Proves Boss Lady Updos Are In

@theestallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion wins again! And, we’re not just talking about her most recent lawsuit against Milagro Cooper. Since she began her testimony in the defamation suit on November 20th, the “Lover Girl” rapper has been making a case for boss lady beauty—and, winner takes all.

Her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, says he was up at 2 a.m. “changing wigs every day for 9 days,” in an Instagram post, which spanned a variety of classic updos. While her wigs changed daily—from victory rolls to pinned up chignons— her bright red, extra-long stiletto nails and winged liner were consistent throughout, turning into her case-winning signature.

Below, scroll through for break down of all 9 of Megan Thee Stallion’s case-winning looks.

Super Nanny Chignon

Megan Thee Stallion meant business, stabbing two ballpoint pens through her bumped chignon. At the front, a side bang was slicked back into the bun swooping just above her sculpted eyebrows and sharp winged liner.

Face-Framing French Twist

Dressing up her curled French twist, Thee Stallion’s side bang was let loose with a cheekbone-framing flip.

Curled Middle Part Updo

This classic updo was all about curls pinned up into a bun. While the look was symmetrical, her skinny side bang threw some stylistic asymmetry into the mix.

Boss Lady Bob

Bobs were a hit all 2025. But, this look was by far the winner, resting her case with one that’s bossy, curled, and eye-framing.

Coifed Victory Rolls

This hairstyle was her most sculptural. The front? Coifed into a pair of pinned-up victory rolls (which predicted her win days early.) Meanwhile, the back channelled vintage glamor with glossed wand curls.

This is also the only look she switched up her lipstick for, replacing her high-shine pink with a nail-matching satin red.

Fringe Bangs Galore

Who says you can’t double up on bangs? Thee Stallion paired her fringe bangs with a side of two loose strands for this updo, proving you can never have too many.

Thee Stallion’s Tail

She’s not called Thee Stallion for nothing. This slicked back ponytail shows just how bossy a simple, curled pony can be.

Raw And Uncut Ponytail

Her only kinky straight style, a hair-wrapped ponytail and classic bang was all this updo required.

Case-Winning Headband

On the final day of trial, Thee Stallion let her hair all the way down for the first time since her testimony. Her long, luscious curls were held back with nothing but a headband as she left with a well-deserved win.