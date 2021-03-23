MCM’s Signature Fragrance Is Made For The Traveler In All Of Us

Founded in 1976, MCM has become the luxury leather goods brand sought-after across the globe. But now, after nearly half a century dominating the fashion industry, MCM is breaking into fragrance, and the debut is marked by creativity and travel.

“Emotion is the epicentre of all journeys and destinations,” Dirk Schoenberger, MCM global creative officer says of the launch. “For MCM, a brand with a strong level of heritage, we wanted to conceptualize our DNA of mobility through a fragrance that captures the essence of discovery — from sentiment to scent. Our consumer is not confined by rules, gender, boundaries or location — travel is their creative expression. The MCM fragrance joins them on their journey across imaginary, physical and digital domains.”

Courtesy of MCM

This destination fragrance is marked by a floral woody scent with sustainably-sourced notes of: raspberry, apricot, jasmine and sandalwood. Equally as important for the perfume rollout was the packaging, which pays homage to the fan-favorite classic backpack. “The top handle, subtle studs, flat front pocket and iconic Cognac Visetos logo pattern come together in a sophisticated and show-stopping design representing an unmistakable synergy between fashion and fragrance,” Baerbel Bureick, chief marketing officer says.

MCM’s spirited Eau de Parfum is available for $80 and is on sale now.