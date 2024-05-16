How To Master The Art Of The Blowout With Velcro Rollers

Getty Images / Sunset Boulevard

In the hierarchy of factors that constitute a sublime blowout, volume is up in ranks alongside sleekness and flow. It’s an integral part of what separates a standard silk press from the runway elegance that is a blowout.

After all, the bigger the hair, the closer to God, right? Well, in this pursuit of hair so high it grazes the heavens, Velcro rollers have proven themselves a tier-one tool in the fight against flat hair. The combination of Velcro and textured hair, however, may be enough to scare off some DIY novices looking to avoid tangly situations and James Brown comparisons.

To learn how to avoid any Godfather of soul-related mishaps, we’ve enlisted the help of Yene Damtew, a DMV-based hairstylist and salon owner known for her work with natural hair and some of the most esteemed heads of hair in the United States, like, say, Michelle Obama.

Below, Damtew breaks down the intersection of textured hair and velcro rollers. Better blowouts ahead!

What do velcro rollers do?

Unlike their sister, flexi rods, velcro rollers are more of a finishing touch than a primary method of styling. Damtew says this is an important distinction to keep in mind before getting started.

“Velcro rollers are a great way to add volume to your hair,” says Damtew. She adds that, “if you’re styling your hair at home, and you want to maintain the look and keep that curl, use velcro rollers,” she adds.

Thanks to their hook-and-loop design, they can be used without any clips or pins which reduces the risk of creasing. Additionally, their slight abrasive texture offers more hold than other curlers.

How should I use them?

One of the most important distinctions to keep in mind when using velcro rollers is that they work best when used with heat styling. Be it a full set of curls with a curling iron or a simple flat iron with bumped ends, the objective of velcro rollers is to promote volume and increase styling longevity. “Hair works on memory,” says Damtew, explaining that when you use velcro rollers you are “training” the hair to hold that shape.

For best results, Damtew says to wrap the hair around the roller in the direction of the curl. For maximum volume, the curls should be going away from the face. Additionally, placing the hair on the roller while it is still warm from heat styling will make the curls last longer.

What should I avoid when using them?

When taking down the curls, Damtew says the biggest mistake people make is tugging the roller out from the top, which leads to tangling. Instead, the roller should be removed from the bottom, ensuring the ends are the first part to be unraveled.

Under no circumstances should velcro rollers be used on wet hair, especially when the hair is textured. Making sure you get the right size is also crucial to getting your desired outcome.

“The smaller the roller, the tighter the curl, the larger the roller, the larger the curl and the more volume you’re gonna have,” says Damtew.

Who should use them?

Velcro rollers are best suited for those looking to add extra volume to their hair that has already been heat-styled. They are also great for the DIY inclined. As Damtew says, Velcro rollers are actually best used outside of the salon to keep that fresh out-of-the-chair look longer.

“Personally, I don’t use velcro rollers in the salon,” says Damtew. “I use them on set. They’re in my kit for set work, or if I’m doing bridal hair and I need to maximize volume, or if I want to hold that curl into place,” Damtew adds.

Who shouldn’t use them?

Those with aversions to heat styling may find that Velcro rollers won’t create any substantial curl on their own and are likely too uncomfortable to wear for a time period long enough to create a curl. Instead, flexi rods and setting lotion may be a better option.

Products for the perfect blowout

