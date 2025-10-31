EXCLUSIVE: Marshawn Lynch Brings His Signature Swagger To Dove Men+Care With BEASTMODE Collection

Courtesy of Dove

When Marshawn Lynch moves, he moves with purpose. The NFL legend recently dropped the limited-edition BEASTMODE Collection, available exclusively at Target, and it’s already redefining what it means to smell good and show up with confidence.

The collection features two new scent variants—You Just Got Got and Beast to the Bone—each available in both body wash and deodorant. Designed for long-lasting freshness and swagger, these fragrances reflect Lynch’s personal favorites and his larger-than-life approach to life and self-care.

“I’ve been using Dove products for years,” Lynch tells ESSENCE. “When the opportunity came up to work with them, it was push play instantly. When we got in that lab and started to build, I wanted this collection to reflect me—not just my face on a bottle. I was hands-on through the whole process: picking the scents, naming the products, shaping the vibe.”

That vibe is unmistakably “Beastmode.” In other words: confident, grounded, and rooted in authenticity. “You Just Got Got,” Lynch explains, for example, was inspired by one of his most memorable quotes during an interview with his former Seahawks teammate and now podcast partner, Michael Robinson. “It’s about confidence, it’s about overcoming some shit, and elevating,” says Lynch. “When you get right with this scent, you’re ready to make some shit happen.”

“Beast to the Bone,” on the other hand, is pure Lynch energy—his mentality distilled into a bottle. “It’s not just on you, it’s in you,” he says. “It’s a lifestyle, a mentality. If you got it, you got it. If you don’t, get some Beast to the Bone and you’ll get it, ya’ know what I’m talkin’ ‘bout?”

But beyond the fresh notes and clever names, the collaboration represents something deeper. Dove Men+Care has long championed the idea that real strength is rooted in care—and for Lynch, that message hits home.

“For me, ‘care’ has always been about being who you are and showing up for your people,” he shares. “I give back because I care about the communities I walk in, I’ve slept in. Real strength isn’t just what you do on the field—it’s about taking care of yourself, your family, your team, your community.”

It’s that same energy that defines both his partnership with Dove and his ongoing legacy. To celebrate the launch, Dove Men+Care is giving away 24 custom jerseys, a nod to Lynch’s iconic number—and to the fans who’ve supported his journey from Oakland to the Super Bowl and beyond.

“Twenty-four’s been my lucky number,” he says. “Had some of my best times on that field rockin’ it—created an earthquake, won a Super Bowl in it. Now it’s time to share that with mine and Dove Men+Care fans.”

These days, Marshawn is building a life that balances business, creativity, and community—acting, podcasting, and giving back while staying true to his roots. And like the collection that bears his name, it’s all Beastmode: authentic, fearless, and full of care.

Because, for Lynch, smelling good isn’t just about the fragrance—it’s about feeling good, doing good, and taking care of your people.