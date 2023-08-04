Marsai Martin Joins Clinique as First-Ever Partner Producer

Clinique, a leading dermatological skincare and makeup company, has recently announced Marsai Martin as their new Brand Ambassador and Partner Producer. Marsai, producer, actress, and philanthropist, joins the Clinique team to bolster the company’s storytelling and imagery, among other responsibilities.

Martin is a special addition to the Clinique team, bringing an impressive array of accolades, including numerous NAACP and BET awards. The Black-ish star is the embodiment of Black excellence. She is the founder of Genius Entertainment with the lead in several high-profile projects in film, television, digital, and live activations. Given her versatility and accomplishments, Clinique specifically created the role of Partner Producer for Martin, recognizing her status as Hollywood’s youngest executive producer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marsai as a Clinique Brand Ambassador and first-ever partner producer. Her confidence and creative intellect truly embodies Clinique’s brand values. We are impressed by her brave conversations, achievements, and the impact she has made as an actress, producer, and philanthropist and look forward to collaborating with her to incorporate her vision of modern beauty and culture into Clinique storytelling,” said Michelle Freyre, President, Global Brands, Clinique and Origins.

With a feature in Vogue Beauty Secrets and Kreyòl Essence, Martin is no beauty novice. In addition to her various ventures, Martin is the founder of Mari by Marsai, a beauty, cosmetic, and personal care company that specializes in nails. She provides a diverse range of products, including press-ons, mani-pedi sets, and other tools tailored to suit different personalities. Beyond her business endeavors, Martin serves mood board-worthy makeup looks on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to join Clinique as a Brand Ambassador and Partner Producer,” said Martin. “It’s no secret how much I love skincare, and it’s such an honor to partner with an iconic beauty brand who takes pride in creating safe formulas for all skin types. I look forward to creating magic that showcases the Clinique mission with a new vibe.”

Martin, 18, is in collaboration with the Estée Lauder-owned company in a collaboration aimed at broadening Clinique’s appeal to a younger demographic. As part of her dual role as Brand Ambassador and Partner Producer, Martin will spearhead campaigns targeting teenagers, with the goal of involving new skin types in discussions about skincare and makeup. By having a young and influential figure like Martin, Clinique aims to gain greater recognition from audiences, particularly among Black women.

“We decided to expand Marsai’s role beyond a Brand Ambassador to share her authentic and fresh perspective in all elements of the creative process,” said Clinique’s SVP Global Creative Director Liz Nolan. “Clinique looks forward to partnering with her to strengthen the brand’s engagement with Gen Z for skincare and makeup. Her optimistic personality combined with her strong engagement make her a perfect fit for our brand.”



The first social media campaigns produced by Martin, featured her favorite Clinique skincare and makeup products, released in July on all Clinique and Marsai Martin social media platforms.