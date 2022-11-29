Mariah Carey Teams Up With Find Your Happy Place For Holiday Bath & Body Collection

Walmart

We’ve officially reached the season where we can’t escape Mariah Carey. And as we trim the tree with her million-dollar Christmas hit playing in the background, we can also wine down with a bit of self-care with the legendary singer’s latest Holiday Bath & Body collection with Walmart’s Find Your Happy Place brand.

The exclusive collaboration features three scents: Winter Wonderland, a crisp pine and crushed sugar cane blend; Home For The Holidays, a fall aroma filled with nutmeg, pumpkin puree, and spiced chai; and Cozy Cashmere with a sweet fragrance of warm vanilla, whipped cream, and cashmere musk. Each perfume, selected and crafted by Carey herself, is available in seven bath and beauty products, including a candle jar, body mist and lotion, bath bomb, shower gel, and hand soap and lotion. The entire collection ranges from $4 to $10, available to purchase as a gift set or separates to snag every flavor.

As we check off our gift lists, gear up for holiday parties, and avoid the huge crowds at the mall, Carey and The Happy Place are making sure we find some relaxation this busy time of the year. The Holiday Bath & Body Collection is available online and in-store exclusively at Walmart.