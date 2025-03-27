Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Beauty Moments

Getty Images.

The elusive chanteuse, Mariah Carey, isn’t just known for her five-octave vocal range. She’s also the blueprint for glamour and has been setting trends for decades. From butterfly clips and glossy lips, to glowing skin (perhaps thanks to all the omega fatty acids she’s getting from her fav, salmon) and that iconic honey-blonde mane that defined eras, Carey has always understood the assignment.

Whether she’s stepping onto the red carpet dripping in crystals or lounging poolside in full glam, she consistently serves diva-level beauty with a soft, feminine edge. And let’s be clear—no one does a frosted eye and flawless skin like Ms. Carey.

In 1998, the Emancipation of Mimi singer graced VH1 Divas Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City with voluminous curls, a glossy lip, and eyeliner that framed her eyes just right.

Fast forward to 2002, she hit the stage at the KIIS FM Jingle Ball Concert with her signature loose curls, a pink highlighter glow, and a matte dark pink lip that gave soft glam perfection.

By 2009, at the Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire movie premiere, the Caution singer embraced her natural curls and gave us all the feels with copper-toned eyeshadow, a pop of pink highlighter, and a glossy lip that tied it all together.

A decade later, Carey proved she’s only gotten more glamorous with time. At the 2018 American Music Awards, she served face and inches—her radiant smile shining bright like a diamond. In 2019, while accepting the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, the Glitter queen kept it classic in loose waves and her signature lip gloss.

More recently, at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2024, the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel singer lit up the stage in cascading blonde curls, dramatic copper-and-brown eyeshadow, and a sheer lip that was equal parts sultry and timeless. As for her look to accept the iHeart Radio Icon Award earlier this month? She brought the sunshine with gorgeous waves, a deep side part, and pink lips.

In honor of her 57th birthday, below, we’re celebrating our favorite beauty moments from the Grammy-winning legend herself.