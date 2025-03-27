HomeBeauty

Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Beauty Moments

In honor of her 57th birthday, we’re looking back on the Grammy-winning singer’s fabulous beauty moments.
The elusive chanteuse, Mariah Carey, isn’t just known for her five-octave vocal range. She’s also the blueprint for glamour and has been setting trends for decades. From butterfly clips and glossy lips, to glowing skin (perhaps thanks to all the omega fatty acids she’s getting from her fav, salmon) and that iconic honey-blonde mane that defined eras, Carey has always understood the assignment.

Whether she’s stepping onto the red carpet dripping in crystals or lounging poolside in full glam, she consistently serves diva-level beauty with a soft, feminine edge. And let’s be clear—no one does a frosted eye and flawless skin like Ms. Carey.

In 1998, the Emancipation of Mimi singer graced VH1 Divas Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City with voluminous curls, a glossy lip, and eyeliner that framed her eyes just right.

Fast forward to 2002, she hit the stage at the KIIS FM Jingle Ball Concert with her signature loose curls, a pink highlighter glow, and a matte dark pink lip that gave soft glam perfection.

By 2009, at the Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire movie premiere, the Caution singer embraced her natural curls and gave us all the feels with copper-toned eyeshadow, a pop of pink highlighter, and a glossy lip that tied it all together.

A decade later, Carey proved she’s only gotten more glamorous with time. At the 2018 American Music Awards, she served face and inches—her radiant smile shining bright like a diamond. In 2019, while accepting the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, the Glitter queen kept it classic in loose waves and her signature lip gloss.

More recently, at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2024, the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel singer lit up the stage in cascading blonde curls, dramatic copper-and-brown eyeshadow, and a sheer lip that was equal parts sultry and timeless. As for her look to accept the iHeart Radio Icon Award earlier this month? She brought the sunshine with gorgeous waves, a deep side part, and pink lips.

In honor of her 57th birthday, below, we’re celebrating our favorite beauty moments from the Grammy-winning legend herself.

NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1991: Mariah Carey attends the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards circa 1991 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)
(GERMANY OUT) Die amerikanische Popsängerin Mariah Carey mit Zöpfen. Undatiertes Foto. (Photo by Siemoneit/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 17: Singer Mariah Carey attends the 27th Annual American Music Awards on January 17, 2000 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Mariah Carey during 2002 KIIS FM Jingle Ball Concert at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
NEW YORK CITY – NOVEMBER 12: Singer Mariah Carey attends Cosmpolitan Magazine Celebrates Mariah Carey as December’s CoverGirl on November 12, 1997 at the Cheetah in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
ASPEN, CO – DECEMBER 27: Mariah Carey is seen shopping at Valentino on December 27, 2023 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: Mariah Carey accepts the Icon Award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mariah Carey attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Mariah Carey arrives at the Variety’s 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles Presented By Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mariah Carey presents an award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Mariah Carey during 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Back Stage at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Mariah Carey poses in the press room during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey is seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on December 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Mariah Carey (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)
NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Singer Mariah Carey appears onstage during BET’s 106 & Park at the BET Studios October 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Mariah Carey during 2005 MTV Movie Awards – Show at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Mariah Carey during VH1 Divas Live at Beacon Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 24: Mariah Carey performs during the Calvin Klein fashion show as part of the Oi Fashion Rocks at the Jockey Club on October 24, 2009 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Luisa Gomes/LatinContent via Getty Images)
Mariah Carey (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Mariah Carey (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Mariah Carey studio photo shoot. (photo: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)*** SPECIAL RATES APPLY ***
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mariah Carey accepts the iHeartRadio Icon Award onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)