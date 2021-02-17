ManiMe Is Joining Forces With Black Manicurists For Black History Month

Since 2019, ManiMe has been creating custom-fit, gel nail adhesives with state-of-the-art designs, and never-before-experienced manicure technology. The brand, which aims to “bring nail artistry, once only achievable in salons via a 80+ minute manicure, to everyone’s fingertips via a five-minute application,” crafts toxin- and cruelty-free stick-on cured gels that lasts up to two weeks.

But in the process of creating groundbreaking gel adhesives, ManiMe has equally prioritized amplifying Black talent. Since 2020, the brand has increased their Black partners by 25% and partners of color by 30%. And now, in celebration of Black History Month, they’re partnering with four well-known, talented, Black nail artists to add eight new designs to the ManiMe catalog. At $25 each, a portion of the revenue designs will be donated to an organization of the artists’ choosing that support those impacted by systemic racism, poverty, oppression and more.

So ahead, check out the eight designs created for us, by us, that will not only add some flair to your manicure, but will also uplift and empower the community in the process.

Canishiea J. Sams – Plant Mama, Grace & Gratitude

A portion of proceeds from purchased designs will go to Acta Non Verba: Youth Urban Farm Project (ANV) an organization that elevates life in Oakland and beyond by challenging oppressive dynamics and environments through urban farming.

Spifster Sutton – Speckle Me Spif, Mud Cloth

A portion of proceeds from purchased designs will go to America’s Big Sister, founded by Tiagil Wade, a Chicago-based organization seeking to empower, encourage and educate young women to be independent, self-sufficient, goal-oriented in society.

Mimi D – Pieces Of Me, Lineage

A portion of proceeds from purchased designs will go to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority – Hampton Alumnae Chapter, an organization that has distinguished itself as a public service group boldly confronting the challenges of African Americans.

Lux K – Pam Grier, With Love From Brooklyn

A portion of proceeds from purchased designs will go to The Influencer Giveback + Literacy Inc., an organization whose mission is to engage families and community members to support young readers in high need neighborhoods.