ColourPop Cosmetics

There’s nothing like catching that perfect light for your social media photos. But one thing better than catching the light that will ensure your photos are absolute perfection is the sleekest beat. And foundation is always the base of that, or at least we thought so.

This past weekend I learned from beauty influencer on the rise Jhenie Laure, just how the right tinted moisturizer can give you an even more flawless finish than your favorite foundation.

I’ve dabbled in BB creams and CC creams for this effect, and have even had some outstanding tinted moisturizers in the past. But her photos not only made me double-tap, they also made me want to put down my foundation and try what she’s serving.

The 22-year-old Haiti-native who now resides in New York achieved this finish using ColourPop Cosmetics Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer (in shade 22N). She did one coat of the moisturizer, set her face with powder, bronzer, highlight for a glow, and finished it with setting spray.

“I love a good full coverage foundation. With me it’s either no makeup or a full face, [including] concealer highlight, contour, blush, the whole nine yards,” she told ESSENCE. “But lately I’ve been loving a more natural look. So when one of my makeup friends @madelemakeup told me about the ColourPop hyaluronic acid tinted moisturizer I was pretty excited to try it out.”

“I fell in love instantly. It’s very easy to use, the coverage is sheer but it’s definitely buildable, and it leaves you with a subtle glow, which I absolutely love,” Laure said.

She also had advice for ladies out there who might be shy about trying new things and mix it up with their beauty.

“When it comes to makeup there are no rules, so do you!” she finished. “If you see a look that you want to try definitely go for it. Makeup is all about expressing your personal style and artistic abilities through different looks, and not being afraid to take risks and experiment with different styles and colors.”