NYFW: The Best Beauty Looks From The Runway

Photo: Getty

There are a few things you may not see on the runway during New York Fashion Week. Models strut quickly, and if you blink, you could miss their meticulous makeup.

Backstage, makeup artists spend hours perfecting all the tiny details you don’t see but need to including embellished eyelids, fabulous falsies, and flawless skin.

That’s why we’re giving you a close up of our favorite makeup moments from New York Fashion Week 2020.

For a sneak peek at the year’s biggest beauty trends, check them out the gallery below.