NYFW: The Best Beauty Looks From The Runway

There are a few things you may not see on the runway during New York Fashion Week. Models strut quickly, and if you blink, you could miss their meticulous makeup.
Backstage, makeup artists spend hours perfecting all the tiny details you don’t see but need to including embellished eyelids, fabulous falsies, and flawless skin.
That’s why we’re giving you a close up of our favorite makeup moments from New York Fashion Week 2020.
For a sneak peek at the year’s biggest beauty trends, check them out the gallery below.
01
Fierce Cat Eyes
Cateyes are getting a glamorous upgrade this year. Christian Cowan's fall/winter collection featuring animal print pantsuits and fury frocks, inspired lead makeup artist Isamaya French, to take the look up several notches using MAC Paintsticks, Dazzleshadow, Swarovski crystals, and glitter.
02
Accentuated Lids
To complement Prabal Gurung's ladylike collection featuring florals and feathers, Diane Kendal created makeup looks that accentuated our feminine features. She created a doe-eyed effect we love by hugging the eyes with a black eyeliner.
03
Layered Liner
If applying eyeliner was a sport, Fatima Thomas, who created the Olympic-inspired makeup looks for Chromat, would be a champion. How amazing is this double-decker cat eye with eye-popping pigments?
04
Fresh Face
Mary Irwin, the lead makeup artist for Badgley Mischka, reminded us that less is more. She sent models down the runway donning fresh skin, which played the perfect canvas for rosy cheeks and red lips.
05
Statement Brows
When you have statement brows, who needs a statement lip? Lead makeup artist for Christopher John Rogers, Marcelo Gutierrez paired mesmerizing brows with a modest lip, and we're obsessed with the magical makeup moment.