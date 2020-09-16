For her first Revlon photo shoot, Megan Thee Stallion did her makeup with products from the accessible beauty line. And thanks to our friends at Revlon, we now know all of her favorites are under $10.

The brand recently sent over a box of Meg’s “favorite makeup picks,” which include vibrant eyeliners, eyeshadows and lipsticks that won’t leave a dent in your wallet.

Earlier this month, the Houston hottie, who is Revlon’s newest global brand ambassador, told Vogue it’s important for beauty products to be affordable.

“Beauty is inside all of us, and it’s only right that everyone can bring that out in themselves, however they choose,” she said. And with Meg’s picks at a sizzling hot price point, everyone can.

Shop Megan’s Revlon Picks