Make Up Trends & Trend Makers

Mary Kay

We’ve got some fun new looks to share, product picks to make it happen, and even how your love of all things beauty could inspire some extra income!

Coquette

TikTok is blowing up with this hyper feminine look. Defined by pinks and doe eyes, this is so not girly, it’s all glam. Sweep on a matte pink shadow, like Mary Kay Chromafusion® Eye Shadow in Dusty Rose, then line eyes with Mary Kay Eyeliner in MK Black. Then finish the look with two coats of Lash Love Fanorama™ in I ♥ black and the perfect pout from Mary Kay Supreme Hydrating Lipstick in Think of Pink.

90s Grunge

Get ready to take the smokey eye to the next level with this nostalgic nod. Think smudged eyeliner with an angular wing for an extra edge. Wear it with a little shimmer on your cheeks from the Mary Kay Chromafusion® Collection—the blush in Golden Copper is fabulous for a subtle look.

Complete this style with a nude lip, like Mary Kay’s Unlimited® Lip Gloss in either Tawny Nude or Chocolate Nude.

Minimal

On the recent runways, minimal makeup was still trending—and this look isn’t likely to go away any time soon. The key to this seemingly simple style is to look natural, yet polished. Before you start, be sure to hydrate your skin with effective ingredients that support the skin’s barrier, such as Mary Kay’s Clinical Solutions® HA + Ceramide Hydrator. For eyes, just one coat of Mary Kay® Ultimate Mascara™ in Black is perfect. Then sweep on a subtle blush with a hint of shimmer, like Mary Kay Chromafusion® Blush in Wineberry.

Get the Look—And A Side Hustle

If you like trying makeup looks like these, what if you could earn extra income on the side while doing it? A Mary Kay business could be the opportunity that fits your life. Supportive and flexible, you can grow as you go. They give you everything you need to get started from the option to create a personalized website for 24/7 customer access to free apps to help you sell Mary Kay® products, anytime, anywhere, plus online education to help you on your journey.

Click here to learn more about this awesome opportunity—and shop the latest makeup looks!