7 New Mascaras You Won’t Want To Take Off

Hot weather was already enough to make me swear off makeup during the summer months. And now that I have to contend with protective face masks, the option to wear foundation, concealer or anything else on my face is seemingly nonexistent—well, except for eye makeup (read: mascara).

No matter the climate, mascara has always given me a face-lift that makes me feel seen and confident, even if my mug is bare or covered up.

So as temperatures creep up, and as face masks take their essential place in society, I’ll continue to wear mascara because it makes me feel amazing.

And since we all could use a little pick-me-up due to quarantine, here are seven new mascaras that will transform your lashes and your state of mind.



