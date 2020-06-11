7 New Mascaras You Won’t Want To Take Off

Hot weather was already enough to make me swear off makeup during the summer months. And now that I have to contend with protective face masks, the option to wear foundation, concealer or anything else on my face is seemingly nonexistent—well, except for eye makeup (read: mascara).
No matter the climate, mascara has always given me a face-lift that makes me feel seen and confident, even if my mug is bare or covered up.
So as temperatures creep up, and as face masks take their essential place in society, I’ll continue to wear mascara because it makes me feel amazing.
And since we all could use a little pick-me-up due to quarantine, here are seven new mascaras that will transform your lashes and your state of mind.
01
Marc Jacobs Beauty At Lash’d Lengthening & Curling Mascara
Not only is this a great lengthening mascara, but it's also a lash conditioner that's infused with Biotin, the pro-vitamin that will help your lashes grow really healthy and long.
02
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara
This mascara features a wand with an hourglass-shape that will make your lashes look full and voluptuous.
03
Mary Kay Limited-Edition Lash Love Fanorama Mascara
The soft silicone bristles on this mascara wand makes it perfect for lash lovers with sensitive eyes.
04
Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara
If you’re after getting the best bang for your buck, and wispy long lashes then this dual end product featuring two full-sized mascaras is the way to go.
05
Han Skincare Cosmetics Mascara
Make your lashes as bold as you please, with this buildable lightweight formula that won’t weigh them down.
06
Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara Waterproof
This mascara was created to withstand any climate, and keep lashes indestructible come high heat or water
07
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara
The fibers in this formula will make your lashes appear so much fuller and longer, that haters will say there fake.