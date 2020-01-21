Danessa Myricks

Now that the new year has begun we’re beginning to see all the predictions for 2020 manifested, or not. As another awards show closes, and another one is scheduled to premiere, we’re still watching all the red carpet beauty that celebrities are indulging in. While we’ve already seen some of the hair trends that the year has to offer, it feels like we’re just getting warmed up with makeup.

But the artists won’t be holding back for long, and we’re sure to see more than red lips and clean faces to start off a new decade.

Danessa Myricks, founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty and Event Consultant for The Makeup Show gave us the run down on makeup trends that we can expect to see more of as 2020 continues.

“[This] will be an exciting year for beauty!” says Myricks. “Beauty will be less about following and more about leading with authenticity and individuality. The year 2020 is about redefining the ‘norm’ and bending the rules. I’m so excited for all the possibilities!”

Check out the gallery below to see the looks that will rule red carpets and runways this first year of the new decade, and possibly beyond.

01 Double Wide Lacquered Brows We couldn't be happier that the pencil thin brows of the 90s have gone the way of airbrush acrylics—they're never coming back. In the new decade, not only will wide brows rule, but they'll also be lacquered to give them an extra full finish. Danessa Myricks 02 Flushed Beauty Color will have no boundaries when it comes to beauty this year. Get ready to see rich hues on cheeks and eyes take the spotlight from bold lips. Danessa Myricks 03 Skin Forward Beauty A gorgeous flawless face will never go out of style. We've seen our melanin-rich stars hit the red carpet in this trend during awards season and it will carry through the rest of the year. Danessa Myricks 04 Glazed Lids High shine is not only designated for cheekbones and lips this year. Gloss elevates and emphasizes the eyes so that you can make them pop whether you're rocking a dramatic smoky look or wearing very little makeup at all. Danessa Myricks 05 Nudes Nudes will always be in vogue for our beautiful brown skin. The richness and nuances of our hues is what makes the nude trend so special and we want more of it as the decade continues. Danessa Myricks 06 Glitter Glitter has been on trend for a few seasons now so this year it's all about adding a different polish to it. Whether you don it on lids, as liner, or on lips, give it a precise application so that it's more fashion week runway, and less Coachella runaway. Danessa Myricks 07 Supernatural Glow When they can see your cheekbones popping from the cheap seats, you've done a great highlight. This year that supernatural glow is for all over, and for every occasion. Danessa Myricks 08 Power Liner Nothing says look at me like a liner that enters the room before you do. In 2020, don't be shy to color outside the lines with bright hues, and even jewel embellishments. Danessa Myricks 09 Glossy Skin and Eyes While you're giving those eyelids a nice touch of gloss go ahead and add some to your cheekbones, décolletage, and shoulders too. The gloss will add a healthy glow to your overall look. Danessa Myricks 10 Undetectable Contour A good contour can truly change the shape of the face and take years off of your appearance. It should always be done seamlessly, with no trace that you've created your own angles. It's a trend to adopt for 2020 and and beyond. Danessa Myricks

Share :