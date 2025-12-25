Makeup Routines Should Be On Your “Dopamine Menu” This Holiday Season

Fin Costello/Redferns

Last year, makeup routines were the main course on the TikTok viral “dopamine menu” trend, which divided mood-boosting activities into restaurant-style courses. Now, the holiday season (and SAD season) is in full swing again and time feels lost to end-of-year burnout. But, there’s hope. As the dopamine menu suggests, replacing the overstimulation of the holidays with your body’s “feel-good” hormone can add pleasure and motivation to your daily routine.

With over 19,000 posts on TikTok, appetizers are quick five to ten minute activities to help you briefly slow down. Entrees, on the other hand can reach 45 minutes or more, while sides are practices you can multitask with. As for dessert? A reward after a difficult task. “Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved in the reward response to pleasant experiences and pleasant stimuli,” neuroscience, psychopharmacology and mental health professor at Reading University Ciara McCabe told Dazed last year.

With beauty and food becoming more adjacent—from makeup ads to the names of trends (think: cranberry and chocolate makeup)—finding the same pleasure and comfort as we do eating does not end after the final bite.

“The gentle, familiar scents of our products and the soft, soothing touch of brushes against our skin create a sensory experience that naturally calms the mind and body,” makeup artist Tae René tells ESSENCE. “My dopamine menu would consist of skin prep as an appetizer, sculpting as the main course, cream blush as a side and extra lip gloss for dessert,” she says, categorizing her routine into mini courses.

For Doechii’s makeup artist Dee Carrion, her mood-boosting makeup routine is full of color combinations: “shimmer or duo-chrome eyeshadows, a nice new lip gloss, facial, a fun lip combo, and color theory.” According to Carrion, the key to minimize overstimulation is to find easy use or multi-use products like a MAC lip liner or Made By Mitchell Colour Case Cosmetic Paint Palette.

Using skincare to prep your makeup is another low dopamine course to indulge in, which can range from a 10-minute appetizer to an hour-long bathroom facial. “Choosing which luxurious skin care and lashes for the day” are on celebrity makeup artist Wendi Tolkin San George’s daily dopamine menu.

“A makeup routine helps decrease over stimulation because it gives you that time in the morning to concentrate on yourself and take care of yourself,” she says, using a full line-up of foundation, powder, blush, liner and lashes. “As I come together during my application, I start feeling brighter and happier, and when I’m completely done, I feel very uplifted, bright and ready to greet the world.”