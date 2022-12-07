‘Makeup Isn’t Real’: Keke Palmer Addresses “Ugly” Comments

Keke Palmer has been trending since she announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live. She took a moment out of the buzz to address commenters who considered her ugly.

“I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real,” the Nope actress wrote on Twitter. “I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

Palmer has been very open and vulnerable about her struggles with acne but still has exhibited high self-esteem.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” the True Jackson, VP alum continued. “Because some people take comments to heart, and these ppl just say anything.”

She concluded, “Truly, it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

The mom-to-be discovered she has polycystic [ovary] syndrome in 2020 and shared bare-faced selfies with her followers while sharing her story.

“Polycystic [ovary] syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life, and I had no idea.”

At the time, Palmer said she’d tried multiple approaches to eliminating the acne, including multiple rounds of Accutane, increasing her water intake, switching up her diet, and intensive acne treatment.

“Ever since I have shown my acne scars and just my struggle with acne, I saw a lot of comments following that post because people [were] looking at my makeup coverage and how I was able to camouflage and hide my scars. I’ve been dealing with acne, struggling with makeup, and trying to cover it for a long time. I don’t think there’s any shame in it,” Palmer said.

In August, Palmer made light of her acne struggles while venting in an Instagram video.

“People with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done,” she said. She calls on plastic surgeons to work the same instant magic they do on bodies.

“Plastic surgeons, y’all wanna know where the real money at? IN CLEARING UP ACNE. Enough with all the hard work of having to find the PERFECT diet and trying to get an expensive facial every other day. Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love,” the former Disney star wrote in the video caption.

The actress is ready for more joyous moments—she’s ecstatic about her growing bundle of joy.

“Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys,” the Emmy winner said during her monologue. “I’m gonna be a mom!”

We can probably expect the little one to arrive in 2023. In a post by her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and the father of her child, posted a picture of his boo with the caption ‘2023’ and a heart emoji on his Instagram stories shortly after her SNL announcement.