Alicia Scott On Her Range Beauty Revolution

Welcome to MakeUp HerStory. In honor of Women’s History Month, we’ll be highlighting Black women in beauty who are taking the industry by storm and making history in their own right. Each week throughout March, talent—everyone from rising beauty brand founders, to behind-the-scenes PR mavens—will discuss their career journeys, biggest inspirations, and more.

Alicia Scott’s journey with Range Beauty is nothing short of inspiring. What started as a personal mission to create clean, skin-first makeup for melanin-rich and reactive skin has evolved into a brand making waves in the beauty industry.

From securing investment on Shark Tank to launching in Sephora and collaborating with Glossier, Scott’s path is a testament to perseverance, innovation, and Black beauty excellence. Speaking exclusively to ESSENCE, Scott opens up about her journey, challenges, and what’s next for Range Beauty.

Taking The Spotlight On Shark Tank

As a longtime fan of Shark Tank, Scott never imagined she’d be pitching her brand on national television. “That experience is one of my favorite parts of this journey! I went in confident, knowing my numbers, industry stats, and what set Range apart,” she recalls. Although not a typical Shark Tank brand, Scott’s authenticity and commitment to serving the Black community resonated with investor Emma Grede. “Emma’s involvement and her work with the Fifteen Percent Pledge added another level of credibility and exposure that we capitalized on,” she shares.

Claiming Her Spot At Sephora

Landing in Sephora wasn’t an overnight achievement—it was years in the making. “Our first conversation with Sephora happened in 2020, but we weren’t ready for retail yet,” Scott explains. By 2023, after participating in Sephora Accelerate and refining her brand, Range Beauty was positioned for a successful launch. “Sephora is truly a brand builder. They understand what it takes to support and grow smaller beauty brands,” she says. Now, seeing her once home-based brand on Sephora’s shelves is an indescribable milestone.

Power Moves With Glossier

Scott praises Glossier for its unwavering support of Black-owned businesses. After receiving a $50,000 grant in 2021, Range Beauty was the first recipient of Glossier’s Alumni Award in 2023, receiving an additional $100,000 and advisory support. “This came right before our Sephora launch and was game-changing,” Scott says. She also hosted a pop-up in Glossier’s Atlanta store, merging both brands to highlight makeup for textured skin.

The Reality Of Being A Black, Female Beauty Founder

Despite success, Scott is candid about the challenges Black founders face, particularly in securing funding. “We’re the most founded yet least funded—only .003% of VC funding goes to Black women. Without grants and investment, Range wouldn’t be here today.” She has relied on programs prioritizing Black entrepreneurs and emphasizes the importance of financial support for sustaining Black-owned brands.

What’s Next For Range Beauty?

Scott is laser-focused on amplifying Range Beauty’s presence at Sephora and strengthening community ties, particularly in Atlanta. “So many brands focus on LA and NY, but our Southeast community has been integral to our growth,” she says. With new products in development, she remains dedicated to providing clean, skin-first makeup solutions for melanin-rich and reactive skin. “There’s so much more to do, and I’m thrilled to be leading the charge.”