Welcome to MakeUp HerStory. In honor of Women’s History Month, we’ll be highlighting Black women in beauty who are taking the industry by storm and making history in their own right. Each week throughout March, talent—everyone from rising beauty brand founders, to behind-the-scenes PR mavens—will discuss their career journeys, biggest inspirations, and more.

When Tisha Thompson launched LYS Beauty in 2021, she set out to challenge the norms of the beauty industry by blending clean formulas with inclusivity. As the first Black-owned clean beauty brand to debut at Sephora, Thompson knew the stakes were high—and the pressure to succeed was even higher. But staying true to her mission has been her guiding light.

“For me, it all comes down to being hyper-focused on our why,” Thompson tells ESSENCE. “There’s so much noise in this industry—so many trends, opinions, and directions you can take a brand. But at the end of the day, I always come back to our core mission: making high-performance complexion and color products that are good for your skin, accessible to all, and thoughtfully formulated with skincare-infused ingredients.”

Staying ahead of the curve without losing sight of that mission is a delicate balance. But Thompson refuses to chase trends just for the sake of relevance. Instead, her focus remains on innovation that serves her community in the long term. “I want people to build a routine they feel good about—products they can trust and repurchase without hesitation,” she explains.

Below, Thompson details her journey and what’s next for her after receiving series-A funding.

Filling Gaps in the Clean Beauty Space

Thompson’s vision for LYS was born out of a desire to fill the gaps she witnessed in the clean beauty market. “Clean beauty wasn’t always performing the way people needed it to, and there weren’t enough complexion options for deeper skin tones in the clean space,” she recalls. Determined to change that narrative, she created LYS Beauty with a focus on high-performing, skin-loving formulas that cater to a diverse range of shades.

As a pioneer in the space, Thompson feels the weight of representation. “I felt the responsibility then, and I still feel it now,” she admits. “It’s about showing up for this amazing community and opening doors for others. Every launch needs to meet the highest standard because if I’m not first-to-market, best-in-market is a pretty great alternative!”

A New Chapter: Securing Series A Funding

Recently, Thompson achieved another major milestone—securing Series A funding from Encore Consumer Capital. Reflecting on this achievement, she says, “When I launched LYS, I never imagined how quickly we would grow—especially starting in the middle of a global pandemic. But what’s become so clear is that people are craving beauty that champions self-expression and authenticity.”

This funding will fuel LYS Beauty’s growth by expanding the product range, increasing its global reach, and continuing to redefine what clean, inclusive beauty looks like. “It’s going to help us double down on that mission,” Thompson adds.

Navigating the Funding Journey as a Black Founder

Securing venture capital, however, wasn’t an easy journey. “Raising capital is tough. Period,” Thompson says candidly. “It’s a long, emotional process because you’re putting your brand—something you’ve built from the ground up—out there for evaluation. And as a Black woman founder, the reality is that the odds aren’t in your favor. The funding gap is real.”

Her secret to success? Relentless preparation and unwavering confidence. “I knew my numbers, I understood my business inside and out, and I made sure I was aligned with investors who truly saw the vision for this brand,” she says. “Encore didn’t just invest in a brand; they invested in our mission.”

Advice for Black Founders Seeking Capital

For other Black entrepreneurs navigating the funding landscape, Thompson offers sage advice: “Know your worth. Investors aren’t just evaluating you—you’re evaluating them too. Make sure you align with people who truly believe in your brand and mission, not just your numbers.” She also emphasizes the importance of preparation and resilience. “Be over-prepared. Know your financials, your growth trajectory, your customer, and your competitive edge. And suit up for rejection—it’s part of the process. But remember, it only takes one yes to change everything.”