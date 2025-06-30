These Are The Makeup-Friendly Sunscreens You Need For Essence Festival

Nancy Brown / Getty Images

Summer weather is starting to settle in. And with that comes Essence Festival. That said, higher temperatures and UV levels call for all the more due diligence in our sunscreen routines. While most of us (hopefully!) are pretty good at folding SPF into our pre-makeup skin prep, some of us are still looking for the right product, and what happens when we need to reapply over a full face beat?

Yes, reapplying sunscreen throughout the day is important, but so is keeping makeup in tact for the full day. What deters many beauties from reapplying, or applying at all, is the way sunscreen may react with their makeup products. We decided to put a few sunscreens, advertised for makeup-wearers, to the test.

This Korean skincare product is said to deliver as both a primer, and reapplication option, before and after makeup. I initially applied this product after my skincare prep, and before my makeup primer. I tested its reapplication efficacy after a particularly sunny day in South LA. After sitting directly in the California sun for several hours in a full face of makeup, I applied once more. Making it a point to sweep across my cheeks where the blush was applied, I could in fact see minimal streaking. This however was easily blurred by light finger patting across my skin, therefore I’d say it’s worth a try.

Explicitly marketed to not “elf up” your makeup due to its nongreasy finish, this sunscreen comes in an easy to glide-on applicator stick. The sheer finish acts as a great base to layer makeup on, without the worry of separation. This sunscreen is a great first step in your routine, or for those bare-faced beach days where a nice glow is all you need. I wouldn’t necessarily employ it for reapplication purposes after makeup is applied, however, as streaks were apparent. Similar to the previous product, a bit of smoothing helped, although my blush did fade. For re-application purposes, I would opt for their sunscreen setting spray mist, a good option for re-upping throughout the day.

Makeup friendly sunscreens also include those that can serve as proper bases, without pilling or causing weird streaking when makeup is applied. For those, I would opt for the following:

This product promises to deliver a dewy glow, and it lives up to its promise. I receive a notable amount of positive comments and questions about my complexion while wearing this sunscreen. Paired with the right primer, it layers well for a hydrated look.

Other makeup-friendly sunscreen products include those that just pair well with your overall routine for a head-to-toe radiance. For those, I introduce two products by Supergoop!. This brand is known for its SPF-packed beauty products, including tinted sunscreen, glow drops, highlighter, and lipstick. While all enticing, I’ll zero in on the products I’ve personally tried:

Whether you’re a matte or glossy lip girl, something about summer just calls for the latter. This lip product behaves as your standard lip gloss goes: shiny, hydrating, with a nice flavor. What sets it apart, however, is SPF. As you are out catching sun rays, you can be rest assured that your lips are not only luminous, but also protected, because lips are susceptible to sun damage too.

Not only can sun damage lead to skin health issues, but it is also dehydrating. Utilizing a body oil with SPF gives your skin that nice summer glow while also shielding it from harsh UV rays. What’s nice about this product in particular, is its light consistency. It leaves your skin feeling hydrated and radiant, without that greasy or heavy feeling that can be especially bothersome in hotter weather. Coming in three versions, including unscented, the glow oil pairs well with any fragrance you choose.