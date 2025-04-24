These Are The Expert-Approved Blushes You Need For Spring

Paper Boat Creative / Getty Images

Spring is a cheeky time of year. As the flowers bloom, so do our smiles in anticipation of warmer and more relaxing times. Picking a blush to express our excitement is mandatory for the season. However, a quest to find the perfect blush can be difficult for some.

Picking the wrong blush can have your cheeks looking overly rosy or chalky. That’s why we’ve tapped Alayza Casey, a celebrity makeup artist, to help guide us in finding the perfect blush for every skin tone. Casey’s blush selection is extensive since she constantly works with different undertones on clients. Once she’s done blending, her full glam results are stunning yet intriguing, with a playful feminine hue.

Read further for a list of Casey’s top recommended blushes.

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush – She’s Wanted

“This soft pink blush offers a buildable, velvety texture that blends seamlessly, providing a natural, flushed look,” says Casey. The photo above brings Casey’s description to life. Laying effortlessly on the model’s rich brown skin.

“She’s Wanted complements medium to deep skin tones, enhancing warmth without appearing ashy,” describes Casey. A constant battle for deep skin tones, She’s Wanted does the opposite. Welcoming Black women with open arms and allowing our skin to be embraced with color. She’s Wanted is also perfect for lighter skin tones as it resembles a delicate flush.

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush – She’s Vibrant

“Boldly enhances melanin-rich skin without appearing ashy,” Casey says of the She’s Vibrant blush by Patrick Ta. “This hot pink blush features a unique cream-and-powder duo, allowing for customizable application and a luminous, long-lasting finish,” she adds. It’s a refreshing take on a hot pink blush. We are usually taught to be afraid of blushes that can be overpowering, while Casey encourages us to embrace them head-on. Knowing we can embrace and build to our liking is a freeing start to the beauty journey.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush – Grateful

Finding a blush willing to stick around through the good, bad, and long nights is rare. Rare Beauty Blushes are an actual ride-or-die item that will be there. No matter how sticky things get, we can’t help but feel grateful for its impeccable pigment. “This shade works exceptionally well on medium to deep skin tones, complementing natural warmth and enhancing radiance.”

The blush also has a perfect red hue that can be easily blended into any makeup look. We love how the berry lips compliment the blush without feeling “red.” It’s a great opportunity to have fun with different shades of red and watch them work together. “Its lightweight formula blends easily and dries to a natural finish that lasts all day.”

Huda Beauty Blush Filter Liquid Blush – Intense Guava

If the first hot pink blush excited you, this one is going to make your heart skip a beat. The Huda Beauty Blush Filter Liquid Blush in Intense Guava is another hot pink blush highly recommended on Casey’s list. She describes it as a bold, electric pink liquid blush with a lightweight, buildable formula. “The innovative peanut-shaped doe-foot applicator also ensures easy application.”

Casey recommends this blush for medium and deep skin tones. She believes this color combo will provide a pop of color that enhances the complexion. The product is perfect for those vibrant spring days when you want to feel a little rosy. Blending this blush with a gloss or soft pink lip to match can be the perfect daytime look. Either way, it’s a great go-to to bring a pop of color to your day.

DIBS Beauty Desert Island Duo – Shade 6 (Plot Twist/Level Up)

Every once in a while, the beauty market blesses us with a double combo we cannot resist. DIBS Beauty’s Desert Island Duo has combined their blush and bronzer— Plot Twist and Level Up—to give us a delightful combo experience. Casey says, “This dual-ended stick combines a vibrant pink blush (“Plot Twist”) with a deep brown bronzer (“Level Up”), offering versatility and convenience.” She also views the formula as “beginner friendly,” making it less intimidating for those looking to play with blush for the first time.

“The vibrant pink blush adds a lively pop of color that enhances the natural richness of deeper complexions, while the deep brown bronzer provides definition and warmth without appearing ashy.” Although vibrant pink can be seen as a bit intimidating for a beginner, its richness in formula allows for a blendable experience. This feature gives you more control, giving you the power to decide what is enough for you. Casey recommends this product to all skin tones as the bendability allows us all to have a little fun.