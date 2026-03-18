Lupita Nyong’o’s Hairstylist Ted Gibson Shares His Top Tips

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“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

Ted Gibson has always understood that hair is about more than aesthetics. It’s about transformation, intention, and how people feel when they step back into the world. Long before he became one of the most recognizable names in the industry, Gibson’s journey began with curiosity and admiration.

“New Year’s Eve changed my life,” he tells ESSENCE. “One of my best friends was a wildly successful hairdresser in Austin, Texas. He had the car, the apartment, the clothes—everything. I looked at him and thought, I want to be like that. That night, I told him I’d been thinking about becoming a hairdresser, and he said, ‘You’d be great at it. Do it.’”

At the time, the celebrity hairstylist was working a full-time job selling newspaper advertising, but his friend encouraged him to start hair school on Saturdays. “The rest is history,” he says simply. What began as a practical decision quickly revealed itself as purpose. His earliest hairstyling memories—doing his friends’ hair at school and his mother’s hair at home—are still vivid. “I would tingle from the top of my head to the tips of my toes,” he recalls. “I knew I was doing something I was put on this planet to do.”

What keeps him inspired, even now, is the power of transformation. “I love who a client is when they first sit in my chair, and I love who they become by the end,” he says. “Transformation is everything.” For Gibson, the stakes are often high. “When a celebrity leaves her hotel room or her home in Bel Air, she’s about to be photographed by millions of people. That’s a lot of pressure. I’m there to be a calming force—to help her feel centered, confident, and beautiful before those moments.”

Below, the legendary hairstylist reflects on transformation, wellness, and the deeper purpose behind beauty.

His favorite hairstyle:

“I’m a classic hairdresser with a twist,” says Ted Gibson. “I love cutting hair just as much as I love dressing it. I’m inspired by cinema and timeless icons—women like Diana Ross, Rita Hayworth, Diahann Carroll, Dorothy Dandridge, and Farrah Fawcett. Everything always comes back around, and I’m drawn to styles that feel glamorous, intentional, and rooted in history while still feeling modern.”

His current favorite products:

“ASCENSION by Ted Gibson Beauty Wellness Science is what I’m loving right now,” he says. “We’ve heard for years that what you put in your body shows up on the outside, and this was created with that in mind. ASCENSION supports brain, skin, and hair health using five powerful adaptogens—chaga, reishi, tremella, lion’s mane, and a rare blue-green algae. Styling products matter, but the foundation has to start from within.”

His top tip for healthy hair:

“Water, superfoods like ASCENSION, and meditation,” Gibson says. “Hair health isn’t just topical—it’s holistic. When you take care of your body and mind, your hair follows.”

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

“That you cannot love your hair,” he says. “Loving your hair is essential. It’s the starting point for confidence, care, and true transformation.”

How he uplifts his clients:

“I remind them that being beautiful is hard work,” Gibson says. “It’s not only about how your hair looks—it’s about how you feel on the inside. I help clients feel centered, calm, and confident, especially before high-pressure moments. When you feel good internally, it shows up everywhere.”