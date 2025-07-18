Lovie Simone On Versatility, Vulnerability, And Timeless Black Beauty

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

From captivating performances on screen to head-turning moments on the red carpet, actress Lovie Simone is steadily building a legacy rooted in honesty, representation, and fearless beauty. The Forever and Greenleaf star is part of a new generation of Black actresses redefining what it means to show up authentically and powerfully in every space.

“My signature beauty look changes depending on my mood or the character I’m playing,” Simone tells ESSENCE. Whether she’s sporting a bold lip combo, switching up her hairstyles, or keeping her curls hydrated with her longtime staple, the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie, Simone makes every beauty moment intentional. “Smelling good also boosts my confidence,” she adds. “Fragrance is key.”

Since her breakout roles, Simone has remained committed to showing up as her full self, natural hair and all. “Wearing my natural hair on-screen is a non-negotiable,” she says. “It’s important for me to advocate for that kind of representation, because Black women are so versatile, and that deserves to be seen.”

That same intentionality shines through in her off-screen rituals. During high-pressure moments like press tours, she leans into self-care: scalp massages, full-body “everything showers,” and lots of rest. “I value solitude,” she says. “I need moments to check in with myself.”

Simone’s work is about more than just beauty—it’s about pushing the industry forward. “To me, being a trailblazer means pushing for layered, honest roles,” she explains. “Black women contain multitudes, and I want to make sure our stories reflect that.” Her Forever character, Keisha, is a recent example. “She’s full of depth, and I’m excited to continue exploring her.”

At the core of Simone’s approach to beauty, style, and storytelling is one word: authenticity. “As Black women, we are the blueprint,” she says. “The trends always circle back to us. That’s what timeless beauty is to me.” It’s why events like Essence Festival feel like home. “Being on the Beautycon stage for the Miss Sheaversity Pageant and talking about trailblazing with SheaMoisture felt full circle.”

When asked about her inspirations, Simone lights up. “All the women in my family are fly! My style, my grace—they taught me everything.” Their legacy is one she carries into every role, every glam session, and every move she makes.

As she continues to break boundaries, Lovie Simone is clear on the mark she wants to leave: “I hope my legacy is rooted in empathy, vulnerability, and honesty.” And with every step, she reminds us that Black beauty like Black womanhood is boundless and brilliant.