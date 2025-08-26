XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Olandria Carthen is many things. A beautiful dark skinned Black woman, a proud, intelligent HBCU alumna, a Southern woman from Alabama, business professional, eldest daughter, and loyal friend. And all of these multitudes echoed in her mind as she filmed one of the most viewed reality television shows based on desirability, Love Island USA.

“Coming into the show, I knew I already had the weight of the world on my shoulders as a Black woman,” she shares with ESSENCE. While inside the villa, she, and fellow castmate Chelley Bissainthe, would be seen as the level-headed, kind, confidants and “villa therapists.” Meanwhile, Carthen knew both of their actions, and therefore experiences, would translate differently to onlookers.

“We had a label on us before we even got there,” she adds, explaining how the feeling of having to mask their own emotions led them to lean on each other. As much as they might have wanted to “lash out” or validly call out certain circumstances, they knew what would potentially come with it. When other islanders would ask how she kept it together so often, she would think to herself, “I know it’s easy for y’all to show emotion. I wish the world was as accepting of Black women,” she says candidly.

Knowing how Black women are often perceived or portrayed in the media, it was important for her to provide a positive and honest narrative of who we are and can be. “Not only for myself, but also for Black women around the world. We can be queens and keep propelling forward. I tried to make sure I did the best I could do.”

Carthen highlights that her stoic disposition was also a means of self-preservation. “I know people want me to be vulnerable on camera, to see me cry, but I don’t feel safe enough to do that with them when they’re so quick to judge me. Why would I even allow you to see that vulnerable side of me, when the moment I decided to crack, and feel like it was valid, y’all still scrutinized me? I’d rather keep that soft side to myself, because I appreciate that girl. I appreciate her and I love her.”

When it came to the infamous “Standing On Business” challenge, for example, “[Viewers] were so quick to make us these angry Black women, but didn’t notice how I was poised for a majority of the season.” Still, she wouldn’t have changed her decision to speak up for herself.

“I feel like me being this confident woman was getting my feelings overlooked. Aside from being a strong woman, I’m also human. Although it got me so much backlash, I felt free.” And, despite the biased lens these two Black women were viewed from, Carthen is still sitting with the outpouring of love she received to combat the negativity.

“When I immediately got out of the villa, I was overwhelmed. I didn’t realize how much I was loved, which made me feel good. I wish I knew I had this support while in the villa. My experience would have been 100 times better,” she says. “But knowing that I’m so disconnected from the world, I didn’t realize how many people saw themselves in me.”

Love Island provided her the opportunity to highlight the parts of her identity she loves. For one, “HBCU pride is something I truly take joy in. A lot of times, HBCUs get lost in translation or some get platformed more than others,” she explains. “As a Black woman, I learned so much about our history and culture, and Tuskegee itself is such a staple in Black history.”

Meanwhile, seeing Black sisterhood championed on screen was important, too. “Chelley is my soul sister. She sees me. I don’t have to explain certain things. As a dark skinned Black woman, she just gets it,” she says. “God knew we needed each other.”

When it comes to beauty standards, Carthen explains, “I wish I felt this type of love that I feel for myself now when I was a kid. If I could go back in time and hug little old me, I would do that 1000 times,” she says. “Like, ‘girl, you are beautiful. Even if you don’t see it now, you’re gonna see it.’ My Black skin is beautiful. I value this skin. I’m already dark skinned and I’m in Fiji tanning.”

Stepping into that confidence and knowledge of her beauty as she grew older, also revealed to her how people behave around self-assured Black women. She explains she’s received a lot of, “‘who does she think she is?’ I’m me. I’m Olandria. It scares a lot of people and drives hate to you, because they’re not used to it. I’m here now and I do know my worth. I do know my value, and I am confident, and you’re not going to strip this from me ever again.” This same confidence is what attracted her beau, Nic Vansteenberghe, whom she left the villa coupled up with.

Coming on the other end of this experience with a lifelong sisterhood, budding romance, and title as the certified Bama Barbie, Carthen also dishes on all of the beauty tips and tricks that enhanced her days in the villa. Starting with her flawless swimsuit and heels coordination, she revealed to us that she packed a total of 20 pairs of heels for her time on the island. “I wanted to spice up my bathing suits,” she says. “My bathing suit cost $8, but I’m gonna give you the best $8 vision you’ve ever seen through heels, jewelry, glasses, and hairstyles.”

Episode after episode, her style and glam dominated the conversation, so much so that audiences were often discussing her bright under eye concealer technique. “Being dark skinned, I know people have lots to say, especially about my concealer,” she says. “Who cares? If I like to use a bright concealer or white powder, let me do that. It’s my face, my identity, my beauty standard I set for myself.” Additionally, fans were dying to know what her lip combo was: The OG NYX Butter Gloss and L.A. Girl products. Then, NYX was smart and launched an official “Nicolandria” lip kit, which sold out in mere minutes.

The beauty rituals she cultivated in the villa turned out to be some of her favorite moments as they offered the space to have girl time. Noting that they had a limited 40 minutes to get camera-ready, she often found herself cutting her routine in half. “Literally I would just use all powder. No foundation, no nothing, just powder, concealer, and blush.” Her holy grail products happened to be her Too Faced concealer, and the Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm. “My girl ate with that,” she affirms. Leaving the villa, she added a few new products into her routine, namely Maybelline’s Grippy Serum Primer and Super Lock Brow Gel. And, being blessed with genetically cooperative skin, she kept it simple with a gentle face wash and Ponds face lotion. “Dont fix it if it ain’t broke,” she offers.

Other non-negotiables in her beauty routine? Daily affirmations and prayer. “Especially because I didn’t have any access to my mom, family, or friends. I would always go into the bathroom and say affirmations to myself.” Namely, she would tell herself: “I am loved. I do deserve to be here. Let me just see how it goes.”

Alluding to the blessings that lie ahead, Carthen shares with ESSENCE that she is excited to dip her toe into all that interests her. With her clear knack for curating tasteful aesthetics, she is interested in interior design, fashion, beauty, and whatever aligned opportunities come her way. “There are a lot of things coming up that’s in store for me. I’m super excited to share with you guys. You’re gonna be very happy and proud of me,” she teases. Through it all, our forever Bama Barbie reminds herself, “God loves me regardless of whoever else does.”