10 Loc’d Black Women On Why Returning To A Loose Natural Isn’t An Option

September 20, 2025, marks four years since I loc’d my hair. To this day, it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. For years, my self-worth was tied to my hair. I missed school and work when it wasn’t done. I spent hours in the bathroom trying to make it presentable. I canceled dinners with friends when I couldn’t nail the style I wanted. I skipped pool days and sat out activities to avoid ruining a fresh style. If my hair wasn’t in braids, my life was on pause.

Eventually, I reached my limit. I was tired of battling knots and mats, sweeping up clumps of my already-thinning hair, and pouring money into products that never delivered the miracles they promised. So I loc’d up. What followed was a kind of freedom and confidence I’d only ever experienced in fleeting moments, fresh from the salon chair. Now I get to experience that feeling every day.

My experience isn’t unique, and locs have proven to be both personal and political. They’ve been stigmatized as unkempt or unprofessional, banned in schools and workplaces through discriminatory policies that the CROWN Act was created to dismantle. For generations, Black people have been told that our natural textures needed to be tamed, straightened, or hidden, and locs stood as both resistance and reclamation. That history hasn’t vanished, but something has shifted.

Today, locs are visible on red carpets and in boardrooms alike, worn by women of all ages. Their growing presence signals change, but also highlights the permanence of the choice. Unlike silk presses or twist-outs, locs aren’t a quick fix or a temporary style. They’re a commitment.

To understand why more women are choosing locs as their forever style, I spoke with 10 Black women across different ages and backgrounds who’ve embraced this journey.

Age: 26

Loc’d: 16+ years

“I love that my hair is styled and ready to go fresh out of my bonnet! The only upkeep I have is basic hair care needs, such as regular washes and retightening. I understand that hearing 2-5 hours every 5-8 weeks for retightenings, as recommended by locticians may sound daunting to some. But I prefer batched hair maintenance over daily hair maintenance any day. In addition to more frequent care and maintenance, other loose natural styles, such as braids and wig installs, take just about the same amount of time or longer than retightenings, while requiring more upkeep while the style is in. With sisterlocks as my forever hairstyle, I love having styling be an option rather than a necessity to feel confident and beautiful.”

Age: 43

Loc’d: Almost a year

“Starting my microlocs was the most intentional thing I’ve done for myself. I was diagnosed with CCCA alopecia, and one spot never grew back, but I keep flare-ups at bay from the inside out, and having smaller locs with thicker hair hides it and strengthens what’s thriving. Maintenance can be pricey, but I gladly invest because I love the flexibility to care for them myself. Fresh retwist or not, there are no rules with locs—my hair’s always ready and I’m outside.”

Kimberly Jameson

Age: 60

Loc’d: 20+ years

“I initially locked (Sisterlocked) my hair for ease of maintenance, but it quickly became so much more of my lifestyle. As one of the early locked sistas, people often stared, but I didn’t care; I was free! Free from the cost of weekly salon trips, free from the cost of home maintenance products, and most importantly, free from the extra time to do my hair to go out. The initial install was costly; however, the benefits far outweighed the cost. The then-unknown versatility of sisterlocks, the impressive growth, and the lack of chemicals required to maintain them made me love them even more. I have cut them over the years, but I have no fear, my sisterlocks are healthy and well-maintained. My only regret is that I didn’t do them sooner.”

Age: 56

Loc’d: 15+ years

“I was over being stressed out about getting my next relaxer because my hair had grown out, and my finances were short. I love my locs, especially since they’re good and gray now, even though maintenance isn’t easy breezy, but it’s not what I left behind. Although I have had many hair lives on this life journey, this is the hair life that fits like a glove.”

Age: 27

Loc’d: 4 years

“Locs are my forever style, a bold statement of natural beauty and self-expression. Through them, I’ve learned to embrace my natural state with comfort and confidence. I love how low-maintenance they are, yet how versatile they can be. Learning to retwist my own hair gave me the freedom to prep and style on my own terms. My locs are more than just hair, they’re a crown that carries personality, presence, and pride.

Every compliment reminds me of the joy that comes with honoring my roots. As a child, I longed to feel at home in my natural hair, and locs finally gave me that peace—the freedom to breathe, to be, and to shine as my authentic self. I’ll never go back to being a loose natural. The freedom my locs give me is unmatched. My favorite part? Washing without hours of detangling. I can wake up, smooth my edges, and step into the day with ease. Locs don’t take away from my natural essence; they amplify it. This crown is mine, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Sharon Turman-Hall

Age: 59

Loc’d: 3 months

“No longer do I wrestle with shelves of products or stand in the mirror, wondering which style will carry me from the boardroom to the dance floor. This crown has found its rhythm. It is love in its purest form—steady, patient, and true. Each coil, kissed with silver, holds wisdom and grace, woven into strands that tell my story. As I lean into the threshold of my 60s, I welcome this season with open arms. Microlocs give me time, honor my pace, and walk with me as I balance a life of purpose, a career of demand, and a spirit that refuses to be anything less than whole.”

Age: 28

“Maintaining my loose 4C strands took hours and left me frustrated. When I struggled with my mental health, I often avoided caring for my hair, which only exacerbated my insecurity. My locs have given me back both time and confidence. Regardless of what I am going through, I know my hair will always look good, and it’s one less thing I have to worry about.”

Age: 49

Loc’d: Almost a year

“December 2024 marks one of the best decisions I’ve made for myself and my hair. Getting Sisterlocks helped me live in my power at this stage of my life. As a professional full-time working wife and mother, my time is valuable. Besides being fun, healthy, easy to maintain, and offering flexible styles, Sisterlocks gives me a sense of peace and confidence I’ve never experienced before. This is the life I should have been leading.”

Age: 27

Loc’d: 2+ years

“I know this is my forever style because of the ease, versatility, and freedom they bring. I even maintain and re-tie my locs myself, which makes the journey even more personal and cost-effective. Locs allow me to express myself creatively through different styles while also eliminating the exhausting weekly maintenance I had as a loose natural. They’ve saved me both time and money—fewer products, fewer appointments, and more freedom to enjoy life. For me, locs are more than a hairstyle; they’re a lifestyle that embodies confidence, beauty, and sustainability.”

Felicia Butler

Age: 56

Loc’d: 5+ years

I’ve always struggled with my weight, and because of that, working out on a daily basis was never easy for me. One of my biggest challenges was my hair. After an intense workout, I would consistently sweat out my loose natural hairstyles. If I had just spent money to get my hair done or had somewhere important to go, I would sometimes skip my workout altogether. Then the pandemic hit.

I realized it was the perfect time to take a leap of faith. If my hair looked crazy during the transition, the only people who would see me were my family. So, I finally did it. I started my loc journey. Now, I can honestly say that my only regret is not having done it sooner. Getting locs has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. They’ve given me freedom, confidence, and a style I absolutely love. Most importantly, they’ve allowed me to focus on my health and well-being without stressing about my hair.”