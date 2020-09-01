Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As the fall TV previews roll in, it’s easy to notice that some of our favorites are missing, including HBO’s Euphoria. The show quickly gained popularity in its first season, giving such an honest and at times disturbing look into the lives of teenagers today.

It also heavily influenced trends in beauty and fashion, sparking a social media #EuphoriaChellange, where fans of the show create makeup looks inspired by the series.

With fans holding out for the show’s return (there’s currently no official release date for season two due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the #EuphoriaChallenge is back, and Lizzo has, unsurprisingly, just shut it down with her latest Instagram posts.

Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Alexx Mayo, Instagram/@iwantalexx

In the recent photos ad videos the singer is sporting a glittery eye and lip combo that we love to the moon and back. The high shine look was created by her makeup artist Alexx Mayo, who gave it the name “galaxy glam.” It definitely goes to infinity and beyond, which is to be expected by the self-proclaimed bop star.

We can’t wait for Rue, Maddie and the rest of the crew to return to our screens – we’re imagining Doniella Davy, head makeup for Euphoria, is taking this time to figure out how to up the ante from season one. But in the meantime, we’ll settle for gazing at the sickening beauty looks created by fans.

Shop Lizzo’s #EuphoriaChallenge Look

Mayo gave the breakdown of the products he used to achieve Lizzo’s Galaxy Glam, and they’re all super affordable.