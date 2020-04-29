Carol’s Daughter Founder Lisa Price To Deliver A Virtual Commencement Speech For 2020 Graduates

Many of the year’s biggest events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, numerous graduation ceremonies will take place virtually, and Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price will be among those to deliver a commencement speech.

The beauty mogul will stream the message on Carol’s Daughter’s Facebook page from the place she started her entrepreneurial journey—her kitchen—on Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. EST.

Even though spring graduates won’t be able to walk across the stage, Price says she wants to use the virtual experience to celebrate their achievements.

“Whether you’re graduating from high school or college or stepping up from the first grade, I want to honor your academic accomplishments, celebrate your success and share words of encouragement with the entire class of 2020,” said Price.

Having established success in a dicey industry like beauty, Price knows what it takes to surpass the uncertainty graduates may face this year. The natural hair care pioneer wants to share some of the lessons she’s learned in turning her hobby of mixing up fragrances and creams at home into a multimillion-dollar empire.

“Love, hope, leadership and resolve are critical traits our future leaders will need,” said Price. “Those traits helped me build and sustain a company in the fickle beauty industry, so I’m honored to be able to share some of my lessons with these graduates.”