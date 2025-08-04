Are These Lilac Blushes Black Women Friendly?

LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Since discovering my love for blush a few years ago, I have been on the hunt for a truly purple blush that gives me a whimsical, lavender finish rather than the typical berry glow. Originally popular amongst the beauty scene in the Asian community, lilac blush has now made its mark in the Western beauty industry—with various brands introducing their own versions of the light purple shade.

And, with all these new shades on the market, I of course had to try them. The color is perfect for the summer and offers a refreshing change from the usual hues. However, my journey to find the perfect lilac blush was met with a challenge. Many of the products I tested left my cheeks looking ashy, a common issue faced by those with darker skin tones. Even renowned beauty influencers struggled to find a suitable product for their complexion.

Lilac blushes are typically designed as cool-tone enhancers, catering more towards individuals with fair skin and cool undertones. Despite this, I was determined to find a lilac blush that complemented my warm, golden skin tone as I believed in the versatility and uniqueness of the color when the formula is done correctly.

After extensive research and testing over 20 products, I discovered seven lilac blushes. Below for the that not only worked beautifully on warmer and darker skin tones, but also left a radiant, doll-like finish that exceeded my expectations.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.