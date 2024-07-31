Rick Kern/WireImage

Hair growth can be tricky. While you can take your vitamins, eat healthy, and have a proper hair care routine, breakage is still very much a thing. That said, for your crown to maintain its growth and prevent hair breakage, you probably need to learn about length retention.

“Length retention is the ability for the hair to maintain length,” Yvey Valcin, a hairstylist and founder of Yvey salon, tells ESSENCE. “Long hair tends to be very fragile at the longest layers and also sensitive to heat.”

Below, the master stylist goes into detail about length retention—from getting trims to keeping it hydrated— and why it might be the missing piece along your growth journey.

What are length retention best practices?

“If you are trying to retain length, you must use proper products, such as a heat protectant,” like Fenty Hair’s Protective Type, “and moisturizer,” consider Cécred’s Moisture Sealing Lotion, “that can add strength into the hair.” The hairstylist also says to “do a trim every 3 months or so to remove split-ends.”

What styles are recommended for length retention?

Valcin suggests styles like French braids, cornrows or flat twists, to help retain length, as each hairstyle is in sections that protect the hair. Braids, like cornrows, can also help protect and keep your hair neatly tucked away. With these hairstyles, and any for that matter, you should protect your hair by tying a silk or satin scarf around your head overnight. You can keep these hairstyles for up to six weeks, so that you can wash your hair and give it the proper time to breathe.

What’s the difference between hair growth and hair retention?

Valcin notes that hair growth and hair length retention go together as “logically it’s the same concept.” It’s important to note that your hair is constantly growing, but you might not be seeing progress or length due to breakage. Length retention is all about preventing breakage and “maintaining a certain hair length,” he says.

What should I avoid?

Valcin recommends those with curly hair to avoid over the counter products with ingredients like paraben and sulfates, which are “the ultimate enemies to natural hair,” especially if you’re trying to retain hair length.” On that note, he also says to not overuse products or overwash your hair. “If you want to retain length of your hair, consult with your stylists to know exactly what the hair is lacking because some can deplete your hair,” the hairstylist says.

Additionally, keep in mind that you do not want to wear your hair tightly as it can cause thinning, which leads to hair breakage. Also, remember to not towel-dry your hair as it can cause friction and moisturize your ends.