My Lazy Eye Almost Made Me Give Up Makeup Until I Found These Products

For a while, I noticed that my eye makeup was slightly off. Eyeliner was more difficult than usual to apply, and when it was applied, it was uneven. I noticed a slight drop on my left side, and my high cheekbones amplified it even more when I smiled. So, when I received the diagnosis of amblyopia, everything started to make sense.
Amblyopia, also known as a lazy eye, is a fairly common condition, with approximately 1% to 4% of adults in the United States being diagnosed with it. The condition occurs when the brain doesn’t properly process images from that eye, typically during crucial childhood development, causing it to become the “weaker” eye.
Being diagnosed with a lazy eye changed how I approached my makeup routine. Suddenly, things that were once considered easy felt like the biggest challenge; applying lashes took 30 minutes instead of 15, and in the end, they were still uneven. I vividly remember throwing my adhesive eyelash strips in the sink out of frustration, and, with tears in my eyes, I found myself staring at my reflection in the mirror, trying to find the beauty that I knew graced my face, even if it was a little unsymmetrical.
I was ready to give up on makeup until I remembered that imperfect asymmetry didn’t equal ugly. I mean, makeup was designed for people to be able to express themselves creatively, right? Over time, I began experimenting. I swapped sharp-tipped eyeliner for bold and colorful waterline looks and began experimenting with face gems and crystals, lengthening mascaras, blushes, and bronzers that contoured and highlighted my cheekbones. According to Kim Baker, Celebrity Makeup Artist & Founder of Glamazon Beauty, a light hand and softer glam are key.
“When working with clients who have a lazy eye or any eye asymmetry, I always reach for products that offer control, blend ability, and softness—nothing too heavy or reflective,” she explains.
I learned that having a lazy eye didn’t mean I could no longer wear eyeliner, but I just needed to have the right technique. The trick? Balance.
“Keep the line thinner on the lazy eye and slightly thicker on the other to create balance,” Baker guides. “Start eyeliner at the center of the lid and flick it outward to lift. If a wing feels tricky, use a rich shadow from the Nubian Queen Palette instead. Finish with a concealer to clean up edges and brighten the under-eye for a lifted, refreshed effect.”
Experts, such as Stanley Nolan, Ogle School’s Cosmetologist and Beauty Education Specialist, also recommend highlighting the brows, as they are the base for framing the face.
“By slightly adjusting the arch or fullness of your brows, you can help create the illusion of more symmetrical eyes,” she explains. “Pairing this with highlighting and contouring techniques to define the cheekbones, jawline, and forehead draws attention to the overall structure of the face rather than the eyes alone.”
While my amblyopia is here to stay, my love for makeup has strengthened and evolved. Below are the expert-backed products that made me fall in love with makeup (and myself) all over again, even when I couldn’t always see clearly (quite literally).
KVD Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara
Since I ditched eyeliner, I relied on mascara to help bring out my eyes. This mascara from KVD lengthened my lashes and added a sultry and sexy pop to my eyes. The formula is lightweight, distributed evenly (even on my lazy eye!), and comes off with warm water.Available at ulta.com
To draw focus away from my amblyopia, I used bronzer to sculpt my face. This creamy option from Juvia’s Place allowed me to create chiseled looks, sharpening my jaw and highlighting my cheeks for the ultimate sculpted and contoured look.Available at ulta.com
Though I struggled with winged eyeliner, I was able to highlight my eyes through my waterline. The Colourpop gel liners offered beautiful, reflective shades of pink, green, and blue, accentuating my brown eyes. I could create bold looks without worrying about the eyeliner being perfectly matched. “Lining the upper waterline adds depth and structure without closing off the lid,” says Baker.Available at ulta.com
This blush added the perfect wash of color to my high cheekbones. Its buttery and pigmented formula comes in various colors, from deep purples to bright oranges, which allowed me to draw attention to my upper face and perfectly complemented my eyes. Available at ulta.com
When I started experimenting with face gems, I stumbled upon the Half Magic gems and studs. The tiny but mighty adornments added an elevated, luxe look to my face, allowing me to decorate my eye area and create magical and glamorous designs. The adhesives stay on through sweat and oily skin, and no glue is required, while the specially-angled tweezers make application a breeze.Available at ulta.com
Perfecting the brows is key, and, according to Nolan, “not only balances proportions but also ensures the face feels harmonized and lifted.” This gel from Beauty Creations set my brows flawlessly, and didn’t have any flaking or crusting. Enhancing my brows helped draw the eyes upwards, and flawlessly enhanced my facial symmetry.Available at beautycreationscosmetics.com
Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Illuminating Highlighter
I turned to highlighter to add some dimension to my face and draw attention away from my lazy eye and onto my high cheekbones. This highlighter, from Haus Labs founder Lady Gaga, is a unique gel-to-powder formula that’s easy to blend and cross-functional. According to Nolan, playing up features such as the lips and cheeks can “shift attention and make the look complete.”Available at sephora.com
Patrick Ta Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette
While glitter eyeshadow tended to highlight my lazy eye, I learned that I could achieve really beautiful definition and sculpting with matte eyeshadows, especially those in nude, rose, or neutral shades. This palette from Patrick Ta had a beautiful combination of essential colors, with an easy-to-blend and pigmented formula. When it comes to the eyes, Baker recommends forgetting the glitter altogether. “Stick with matte shadows to sculpt the lid without exaggerating asymmetry.”Available at sephora.com