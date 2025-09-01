My Lazy Eye Almost Made Me Give Up Makeup Until I Found These Products

Lorado / Getty Images

For a while, I noticed that my eye makeup was slightly off. Eyeliner was more difficult than usual to apply, and when it was applied, it was uneven. I noticed a slight drop on my left side, and my high cheekbones amplified it even more when I smiled. So, when I received the diagnosis of amblyopia, everything started to make sense.

Amblyopia, also known as a lazy eye, is a fairly common condition, with approximately 1% to 4% of adults in the United States being diagnosed with it. The condition occurs when the brain doesn’t properly process images from that eye, typically during crucial childhood development, causing it to become the “weaker” eye.

Being diagnosed with a lazy eye changed how I approached my makeup routine. Suddenly, things that were once considered easy felt like the biggest challenge; applying lashes took 30 minutes instead of 15, and in the end, they were still uneven. I vividly remember throwing my adhesive eyelash strips in the sink out of frustration, and, with tears in my eyes, I found myself staring at my reflection in the mirror, trying to find the beauty that I knew graced my face, even if it was a little unsymmetrical.

I was ready to give up on makeup until I remembered that imperfect asymmetry didn’t equal ugly. I mean, makeup was designed for people to be able to express themselves creatively, right? Over time, I began experimenting. I swapped sharp-tipped eyeliner for bold and colorful waterline looks and began experimenting with face gems and crystals, lengthening mascaras, blushes, and bronzers that contoured and highlighted my cheekbones. According to Kim Baker, Celebrity Makeup Artist & Founder of Glamazon Beauty, a light hand and softer glam are key.

“When working with clients who have a lazy eye or any eye asymmetry, I always reach for products that offer control, blend ability, and softness—nothing too heavy or reflective,” she explains.

I learned that having a lazy eye didn’t mean I could no longer wear eyeliner, but I just needed to have the right technique. The trick? Balance.

“Keep the line thinner on the lazy eye and slightly thicker on the other to create balance,” Baker guides. “Start eyeliner at the center of the lid and flick it outward to lift. If a wing feels tricky, use a rich shadow from the Nubian Queen Palette instead. Finish with a concealer to clean up edges and brighten the under-eye for a lifted, refreshed effect.”

Experts, such as Stanley Nolan, Ogle School’s Cosmetologist and Beauty Education Specialist, also recommend highlighting the brows, as they are the base for framing the face.

“By slightly adjusting the arch or fullness of your brows, you can help create the illusion of more symmetrical eyes,” she explains. “Pairing this with highlighting and contouring techniques to define the cheekbones, jawline, and forehead draws attention to the overall structure of the face rather than the eyes alone.”

While my amblyopia is here to stay, my love for makeup has strengthened and evolved. Below are the expert-backed products that made me fall in love with makeup (and myself) all over again, even when I couldn’t always see clearly (quite literally).

