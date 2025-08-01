Is A Laser Treatment For Hyperpigmentation Really Worth It?

juanma hache / Getty Images

As someone with a long history of battling post-acne marks and hyperpigmentation, I’m always on the hunt for treatments that deliver a glow-up without irritation. When I heard about SEV’s Laser Facial—a non-invasive treatment that promises to tighten, brighten, and clarify in under 30 minutes—I had to see if it would give me the glow I needed ahead of my Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas cruise.

According to Eunice Louis-Jacques, RN, SEV’s registered nurse based in Atlanta, “our new Laser Facial is a non-invasive treatment that uses gentle heat to tighten, brighten, and clarify your skin, all with zero downtime. It reaches the deepest layers of the skin to increase collagen production, even tone and texture, and purify the skin—all within 15 minutes.” That was all I needed to hear.

Before the Facial

I followed the pre-treatment guidelines to a tee: no exfoliants, no sun exposure, and a break from actives like retinol. “Avoid intense or exfoliating treatments for 2–4 weeks and take a 2-week break from laser hair removal,” Louis-Jacques advised. “Avoid sunless tanner, skincare with AHAs, BHAs, retinol, and benzoyl peroxide one week prior.” Basically, I baby-proofed my skincare routine to give my skin the best shot at success.

The treatment itself was shockingly fast and gentle. “The laser emits rapid pulses that penetrate the lower layers of the dermis,” Louis-Jacques explained. “This creates a gentle thermal reaction that stimulates and purifies the skin.” I felt a warm, tingly sensation—but no pain. Just a subtle heat that felt more spa-day than sci-fi. In less than 20 minutes, I was done and glowing. My skin felt tighter, cleaner, and more refreshed, like I’d just powered through a booty workout and a green protein smoothie.

After the Facial

There’s no downtime, and I genuinely walked out feeling red-carpet ready. Louis-Jacques told me, “Once the treatment is over, your skin will feel instantly cleaner, smoother, and healthier.” And she was right. My homework: no exfoliating products for a week, wear SPF daily, and don’t introduce anything new unless cleared by a specialist. “We also recommend scheduling your next appointment within 2–4 weeks to enhance your results,” Louis-Jacques added.

Final thoughts: Is this quick laser treatment worth it?

Short answer: Yes. The SEV Laser Facial is safe and effective for melanin-rich skin thanks to the Nd:YAG technology, which “minimizes heat absorption in the melanin-rich outer layers, reducing the risk of pigmentation issues.”

I saw smoother texture and slightly lighter dark spots after just one treatment. And while the results aren’t permanent, Louis-Jacques reminded me that consistency is key: “Regular sessions lead to longer-lasting improvements in texture, clarity, and overall skin health.” If you’re looking for a no-downtime glow with benefits, SEV’s Laser Facial might just be your new skincare staple. I’m going on a Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas cruise in a few days, so this facial was perfect for giving me a glow before vacation.