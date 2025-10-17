Laser Hair Removal Is Safe For Black Women—If You Go To The Right Provider

Chromacome / Getty Images

For years, Black women have been told that laser hair removal and other laser-based skin treatments weren’t safe for us. This is because many of us grew up hearing horror stories about burns, scars, and discoloration. But, times have changed. Newer technologies, paired with providers who deeply understand how to work with melanin-rich skin, are making laser treatments safer and more effective than ever before.

One of those providers is Lisa Guidi, owner of Erase Spa, who has made it her mission to educate and treat clients with darker skin tones.

The Technology Matters

“When it comes to laser safety, the difference comes down to technology and training,” Lisa explains to ESSENCE. “Lasers that aren’t safe for darker skin usually have shorter wavelengths and target pigment more aggressively, which can cause burns or hyperpigmentation if the technician isn’t trained properly.

“At Erase, we use Nd:YAG 1064 nm and advanced diode lasers, which safely bypass surface melanin and go deeper to target the actual hair follicle or concern,” she continues. “We only invest in FDA-approved equipment for all skin types, and every one of our technicians is trained extensively to treat all skin tones.”

Myths About Lasers and Darker Skin

The biggest misconception she hears is that lasers aren’t safe for brown or Black skin. “That’s just not true anymore,” she says. “The industry has evolved. What was once risky is now safe. If the right lasers and settings are being used.”

Another myth is that darker skin can’t be treated for hyperpigmentation or acne scars. “We do this every day, safely. The key is understanding how melanin works and working with the skin, not against it.”

Beyond Hair Removal: Treating Hyperpigmentation and Scarring

Laser technology isn’t just about removing hair. For many women of color, it’s also about healing.

“Yes, lasers can absolutely help with hyperpigmentation and acne scarring,” she says. “We often use picosecond lasers or non-ablative fractional lasers combined with skincare protocols. The most important thing is a personalized plan—sometimes that means a series of treatments, home care, and even chemical peels. With patience, we’ve seen incredible transformations.”

Why the Right Provider Is Everything

While technology has evolved, the reality is that not every provider is trained to treat darker skin safely. “I’ve had clients come in with burns, light patches, or hyperpigmentation because another provider used the wrong setting and didn’t patch test,” she shares. “We work carefully to rehabilitate that skin, but it’s a reminder: not all providers are created equal. Do your homework, ask questions, and never feel bad for advocating for your skin.”

Her #1 advice for clients is, “Lasering is a journey, not a quick fix. Skin needs time. We’re not here to rush results, we’re here to get it right.”

The Confidence Factor

For Lisa, the most rewarding part of her work is witnessing transformation beyond the surface.

“One of my favorite clients came in struggling with ingrown hairs and dark spots on her chin and neck. She had tried everything and felt so self-conscious,” she says. “Over a few months, with a combination of YAG laser hair removal and targeted pigmentation treatments, her skin totally transformed.” As for the best part? “Her confidence soared. She started coming in without makeup, smiling more, feeling radiant in her own skin. That’s why I do what I do.”

The Bottom Line

Laser treatments are no longer something Black women need to fear, but only when done by the right hands. With modern technology and providers who truly understand melanin, these treatments can unlock freedom from razor bumps, discoloration, and scars that so many of us have struggled with.

“Black women deserve luxury treatments without fear,” Lisa says. “Laser isn’t just about hair, it’s about confidence, self-care, and finally seeing ourselves included in beauty.”