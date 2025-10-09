Can Laser Facials Work For Darker Skin Tones?

Shutterstock

Laser facials have become one of the buzziest treatments in the express skincare world, thanks to brands like Skin Laundry, Heyday, Glowbar, and FaceGym. Promising brighter, more even skin in record time. These brands have developed cult followings by offering professional-grade results without the spa price tag. But, as a Black woman, I’ve always been skeptical of lasers.

For years, I’ve heard mixed reviews and anecdotes claiming lasers were unsafe, unregulated, and more likely to harm than help melanated skin. But when I was offered the chance to try Skin Laundry treatments for five months, I put my hesitation aside to see if the hype was real.

What Is Skin Laundry?

The Skin Laundry approach is refreshingly straightforward, advanced laser technology paired with medical-grade products. Together, they work to penetrate the skin, targeting dirt, oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Meanwhile, they simultaneously boost collagen and address fine lines—all wrapped up in a 15-minute appointment.

What happens during a Skin Laundry facial?

Walking into Skin Laundry feels less like entering a traditional spa and more like stepping into a boutique dermatology office. At my first visit, I was greeted by a wall of their proprietary products and staff who gave me a skincare assessment, photographing my face from multiple angles to track my progess over the next few months. From there, an aesthetic nurse administered the Signature Laser Facial, their “universal first-time treatment,” designed to gauge how skin responds to their technology.

My Five-Month Experience

Over the next four months, I experienced the Signature Laser Facial, Power Signature Laser Facial, and Resurfacing Facial, spacing treatments between two weeks to a month apart, depending on the facial and my skin’s response. I also tested Skin Laundry’s serums including Hyaluronic, Vitamin A, and Transemic Acid. The results were undeniable, by my fifth session, I noticed brighter skin, smoother texture, better product absorption and fewer dark spots and breakouts.

What impressed me most was the lack of social downtime. The treatments have a heat sensation that occasionally left my skin tender or mildly red, but nothing like our beloved Samantha Jones (iykyk). I never had to cancel plans or hide indoors and the aftercare was simple: avoid sun exposure, wear SPF 30+, and use gentle products to cleanse and moisturize for 48 hours.

The Final Takeaway

Skin Laundry is a strong option if you want quick and consistent professional maintenance, struggle with dullness, uneven texture or hyperpigmentation. It’s worth noting that Skin Laundry isn’t a replacement for a dermatologist, especially if you have more advanced skin conditions. But for maintenance and prevention, it’s a convenient tool that works well alongside a solid routine.

Would I recommend Skin Laundry? Absolutely. Over five months, my skin looked clearer, brighter, and more balanced. Prices vary by location, but treatments generally range from $75–$250, with memberships offering discounts. For anyone with darker skin who’s been wary of lasers, this is proof that with the right technology and trained providers, express facials can be both safe and effective.