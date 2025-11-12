Why Laser Facials Might Be The Key To Fall Skincare

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

While summer brings a boost in vitamin D, it may also bring hyperpigmentation and sun sensitivity. Couple that with the need to adjust for fall weather’s colder, dryer climate, and a skincare treatment that can help recoup and prep the skin against nature’s harsher elements may be what the doctor ordered.

Though LA’s afternoons are still quite toasty and bright, the morning fog has been lingering day by day, signaling the gradual lean into fall. You may still be savoring the remaining sun like me, or are located elsewhere and have already welcomed autumn in all its fullness. Regardless, the transition into fall season is an opportune time for a skin refresh.

Laser facials can address a plethora of skin concerns including acne scarring, hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, breakouts, dilated pores, and uneven texture. It boosts collagen production under the skin and supports cell turnover to reveal a smoother, glowier skin surface.

These energy-based facials offer skin regeneration, as do other treatments such as PRP or microneedling, but with virtually no downtime depending on the treatment. Also, “[it] can be customized to treat specific skin needs and can treat deeper concerns such as dilated blood vessels, loss of collagen, and scarring which chemical peels and traditional facials cannot,” Dr. Roberta Del Campo—board certified dermatologist and Skin Laundry’s Chief Medical Officer—tells ESSENCE.

Just off the heels of some NYFW travel that zapped the life from my skin, I took to Skin Laundry’s LA location for a laser facial that promised to revive some of my missing vibrance. Before commencing treatment, my specialist gave me a thorough explanation (detailed digital imagery and all) of the layers of the skin, how and where the laser treats your skin, and what benefits one can expect to see.

The session itself was short and painless. The laser created a warm sensation against my skin that was not unpleasant at all, and left a slight tingly feeling in some areas immediately post-treatment. I received the Signature Laser Facial at level one intensity, and returned a second time just under two weeks later for the Power Signature Facial, which was substantially more powerful than the first. The Power facial has five levels, and after gradually testing the first level, we opted to stay at level two for my second treatment. After both sessions my skin experts applied a hydrating serum, moisturizer, and SPF 50 to my skin and advised me to avoid sun exposure and exfoliants for the first 24 hours.

Following my appointments, I noticed a firmer feeling to my skin, and a boost in its overall brightness. Luckily, I did not have any major breakout areas or deep acne scarring and texture, so my focus was on hyperpigmentation, collagen production, and overall bouncier, smoother skin texture.

While my breakouts tend to be on the rarer end, I have noticed that my skin post-treatment has been rather forgiving, and more radiant. As someone with dryer skin, I tend to really enjoy that extra glowy effect I have after my SPF application, and since my treatments, that glow is there before I even complete my morning skincare routine.

As aforementioned, the summer can increase the exposure to sun damage, so seeking out laser treatments as fall rolls around can help to address that while also encouraging collagen production to strengthen the skin, allowing for better moisture retention and protection from natural irritants. For those of us (like myself) who live in climates where the sun’s powerful rays are omnipresent, laser facials are all the more beneficial in managing skin damage over time. If you live in a cooler, more seasonal climate, the skin barrier boost is ideal.

“Lasers are set to a specific wavelength that is absorbed by a particular chromophore in the skin and can thereby precisely target conditions such as hyperpigmentation (melanin), redness (hemoglobin), and fine lines (water),” Del Campo explains. They are both safe and beneficial year-round, however a post-summer treatment is a “nice refresher for the start of the school year and holiday season ahead.” As skin care regimens become more proactive, laser facials are a great addition to the roster.

When it comes to incorporating the right treatment into your routine, Dr. Del Campo underscores that it’s all about the right device, particularly for those of us with melanated skin. She advises deeper-complected patients to seek out certified laser technicians backed by board certified physicians, but also those who have experience in treating darker skin as the risks for laser and energy-based devices can be higher.

“If the wrong device is used or too high of an energy for the skin type is used, it can lead to loss of the normal melanin in the skin which leads to hypopigmentation or depigmentation.”

At Skin Laundry for example, they utilize different devices for each skin type to ensure each is safe for the client at hand. Additionally, they take a gradual approach in increasing energy levels for each patient so as to properly evaluate the skin’s sensitivities and needs for efficacy and safety.

Results will vary depending on your targeted skin concern, but across the board the facials will treat tone and texture for a more even appearance. “If someone is younger with more pristine skin it might be that the laser facial is purely focused on building collagen and maintaining healthy resilient skin. For somebody who is older and showing more signs of sun damage or has had acne in the past that is where more of the corrective processes with our devices come in.” Whether you are a teen looking to treat acne now or an adult building and maintaining collagen, different skin types and ages can all benefit as we prepare for the season’s change.