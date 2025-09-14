Lacy Redway’s “Liquid Waves” Took Center Stage At Christian Siriano

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano has always understood the art of drama. Whether through sculptural gowns or bold runway statements, his shows are a celebration of glamour. For his SS26 season show during New York Fashion Week, the beauty looks were no exception. Backstage, hair and makeup looks were designed to echo the avant-garde edge of his collection—a reminder that timeless beauty can be both bold and modern.

Lead hairstylist Lacy Redway described the look as an “updated slick back bun,” which she dubbed the liquid wave. The style fused the sleek polish of a wet look with a deep, sculptural wave that framed the face before melting seamlessly into a bun.

To nail the effect, stylists relied on TRESemmé Freeze Gel for hold, layered with Laque Shine for that lacquered finish. The trusty Slick Stick and an edge brush kept flyaways and baby hairs laid to perfection. Behind the polished hair was professional heat styling powered by ghd hair tools, ensuring strands were molded without compromising health. The glossy finish offered high-impact shine under the runway lights, while still reading effortlessly chic for everyday wear.

On the makeup side, Gilbert Soliz for MAC kept things striking yet sophisticated. Complexions were sculpted and radiant, with an emphasis on clean skin and subtly amplified features. The makeup enhanced Siriano’s gowns rather than competing with them, proving that less can sometimes be more when paired with such statement fashion. Think: glowing skin, defined eyes, and a confident and bold lip moment. In other words, glamour that works for both the runway and a Saturday night out.

And because a flawless beat begins with great skin, models were prepped with Borghese Roma skincare for hydration and radiance before makeup ever touched their faces.

Together, these elements created a beauty moment that felt powerful, wearable, and distinctly modern. Siriano’s backstage team proved that runway looks don’t have to live only under the spotlight. They can inspire the everyday rituals of women who want to embrace polish, creativity, and confidence.