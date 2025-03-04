Kyle Pitts On Becoming BEVEL’s First Brand Ambassador

Photos: Courtesy of BEVEL.

Atlanta Falcons’ tight-end Kyle Pitts brings the same intensity to his skincare routine that he delivers on the field. It makes sense, then, that the rising NFL star was recently announced as the first-ever brand ambassador for the respected, Atlanta-based grooming company BEVEL.

The celebration for the brand’s new “Fresh Never Fades” campaign—which highlights how proper grooming contributes to his confidence and performance—took place in Atlanta at the infamous Trap Museum. The culturally significant space—known for its iconic Hip-Hop emblems—was transformed with imagery and videos from the campaign, allowing guests to become fully immersed in the BEVEL world.

To further commemorate the moment, the ESSENCE beauty team connected with Pitts for an exclusive conversation about his skincare secrets. Below, the NFL star shares insights on maintaining his iconic goatee, what drew him to partner with BEVEL, and more.

ESSENCE: What does your Ambassadorship role mean to you? Why did you feel Bevel was the right brand to partner with?

Kyle Pitts: The role means a lot to me. Being a Black-founded company, and me being able to be the face of the company—while being a face for the Falcons—is major.

Showing that personal hygiene, especially skincare, which is BEVEL’s main focal point, is important and something I want to push out to the public even more.

Speaking of skincare, what does your routine look like? How do you keep your beard so well groomed?

KP: After getting my face shaved, I focus on maintaining my goatee.

I follow a simple routine to keep my appearance fresh and well-groomed. First, I apply the BEVEL Beard Oil to my goatee to nourish the hair and keep it looking healthy. Then I apply the brand’s Body Lotion to my skin to maintain its hydration and smoothness.

This consistent skincare routine has become an essential part of my daily life because maintaining clean, clear skin significantly boosts my confidence. There’s something empowering about walking out of the house on a sunny day, knowing that my skin looks its best. When my face is well-cared for, I feel ready for any selfie or whatever comes my way.

How do you feel about the rise of men taking ownership of their grooming routines? And what inspired you to get into yours?

KP: I love that skincare and hygiene are now being emphasized for men too. For the longest time, there was this perception that facials and skincare were exclusively “women’s things.” Thankfully, men are increasingly embracing these practices and discovering their benefits. Having clear, soft skin doesn’t just improve your appearance, it positively impacts other areas of life as well.

This realization inspired me to be consistent with my skincare routine. Having clear and soft skin is something I value, so I’ve developed a routine that works for me and I try to stick with it.

If you had to pick one Bevel product to take on a desert island, which would that be and why?

KP: I would take the Bevel Comb. Not only can I comb my hair, I can also make it into a bit of a tool if I need to get food to survive.

Best skincare and grooming tip you’ve ever received?

KP: That after stepping out of the shower, I should apply cologne when my skin is still damp and while my pores are still open, focusing on pulse points like wrists, neck and chest where body heat helps the fragrance last longer.