This Concealer Took My Makeup Routine To The Next Level

When it comes to applying makeup, is there anything more versatile than concealer? Not only can you use it as a spot treatment, but as foundation, as contour, an eyebrow base, or even as a tinted moisturizer.

So when it comes to finding the perfect concealer that serves multiple uses, it has to be just right. And even moreso, as someone with hyperpigmentation, my routine requires a concealer that will hide my dark spots, brighten my under eye, and look like my skin.

Enter the Kosas Skin Revealer Concealer — available in 28 shares, this medium-to-full coverage concealer improves your complexion’s appearance to reveal better-looking skin.

While I’ve tried my fair share of concealers in my lifetime, I can easily say this has quickly become one of my favorites. Unlike the cakey and creasing concealers I’ve used before, this melts down to a seamless finish that looks incredibly natural and glowy while hiding my dark spots and uneven texture.

If you watch BeautyTok or YouTube, this is one of those cult products you’re guaranteed to have come across. Offering lightweight, blendable products, Kosas has come through yet again with a holy grail concealer that promises to help you out in every area, especially with those pesky blemishes. I wear the shade Tone 5, and apply it underneath my foundation to cover and reduce the look of my dark spots, and then finish with my under eye. When I’m done, it manages to look like my own skin. The formula itself is packed with potent botanicals which nourishes my skin, while also giving me a smooth, radiant finish.

Formulated with caffeine, pink algae extract, peptides, hyaluronic acid and more, the Kosas Skin Revealer Concealer also helps reduce puffiness, hydrates the skin and provides a natural glow throughout the day. Not to mention, Kosas has made its mark in the beauty world as a clean beauty brand, and they perform well according to three specific pillars: ingredients, sustainability, and animal welfare.

The takeaway: For $28, the concealer goes on like butter, and gives my skin a natural and soft finish. And the best thing about it? It lasted all day. I’d say it’s definitely worth the spend.

The Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer is available at Kosas and Sephora.