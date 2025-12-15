HomeBeauty

Remembering The Beauty And Grace Of Kim Porter

The model and actress was a unique beauty who touched the lives of everyone around her.
By Shalwah Evans ·
Today marks what would have been Kim Porter’s 55th birthday. The model and actress, who passed in 2018 tragically from pneumonia, was often found serving outer beauty looks that matched her inner beauty.

With long lean legs, covetable cheekbones, and the most impeccable melanin-rich skin, The Brothers and Wicked Wicked Games star made a note-worthy entrance every time she stepped into a room.

We dug in the crates, going back to 2003 when Porter was a permanent fixture on the red carpet. Her unique and revered beauty, smile, and talent lives on through her children—and in our memories.

01
Carmen Valdes/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
02
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
03
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
04
L. Cohen/WireImage
05
Thos Robinson/Getty Images
06
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
07
Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
08
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
09
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic
10
Dr. Billy Ingram/FilmMagic
11
Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage
12
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
13
Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Blueflame
14
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Night Vision
15
David Livingston/Getty Images
16
Vivien Killilea/WireImage
17
Sean Gallup/Life Ball 2012/Getty Images
18
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
19
Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
20
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
21
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
22
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
23
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
24
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
25
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
