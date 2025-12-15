Remembering The Beauty And Grace Of Kim Porter

Today marks what would have been Kim Porter’s 55th birthday. The model and actress, who passed in 2018 tragically from pneumonia, was often found serving outer beauty looks that matched her inner beauty.
With long lean legs, covetable cheekbones, and the most impeccable melanin-rich skin, The Brothers and Wicked Wicked Games star made a note-worthy entrance every time she stepped into a room.
We dug in the crates, going back to 2003 when Porter was a permanent fixture on the red carpet. Her unique and revered beauty, smile, and talent lives on through her children—and in our memories.
