Kim Kimble's 5-Minute Back-To-School Hairstyling Tips

Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images

Between teachers’s back-to-school routines trending on TikTok (with over 750,000 posts under the hashtag #teachertok) and viral discourse about appropriate hairstyles for students, hair is the first lesson of the 2024 school year. “Having a great haircut is so important so that no matter how it falls it looks good styled or natural,” celebrity hairstylist and creator of Kim Kimble Hair Collection by HairUWear Kim Kimble tells ESSENCE.

“Bobs and lobs, nice blowout styles and natural curly styles,” Kimble says, are all hairstyles you can wear and maintain quickly. Meanwhile, she recommends avoiding “anything that’s going to be too much maintenance or that takes too long to get ready in the morning.” (Say bye to finger waves!)

Below, Kim Kimble shares her best back-to-school hair tips you can pull off in under five minutes.

The best back-to-school hairstyles:

Bobs and lobs

From Halle Berry’s curly bob and Zendaya’s shoulder-length “lob”, to a pixie cut on Taylor Russell, short haircuts are a trans-seasonal trend you can wear all school-year long. “Make sure to have a great cut so you can wear it wavy or straight,” she says. Whether a short blonde wig or bi-weekly Kamala silk press, less hair means less maintenance for your get-up and go look.

Blowouts

Despite managing shrinkage (try: Amika’s Bombshell Blowout Spray or the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler) on the more humid school days, a blow out can be your one-stop solution to cut down your detangling time. “Incorporate products into your routine that add volume to help maintain the blowout longer,” she says.

Natural texture

Or, make like Rihanna and wear your big chop to school. “Sleep in a silk scarf and use hydrating products to help keep your curls in their best shape,” she says. If you have time on your hands the night before, grading school work in a deep conditioning mask (like KeraCare’s Overnight Moisturizing Treatment or Fenty Hair Moisture Repair Deep Conditioner) can help you wake up ready for school.

Protective styles

One of the easiest (and most popular) styles of the four, “a great alternative is to wear protective styles,” Kimble says. “Wigs are always easy maintenance and it’s always good to have one in your back pocket to throw on quickly.” Wigs––like Yummy Extensions by Yummie O or Kim Kimble Wig Collection––”can get you out the door in 5-10 minutes,” she says.

How to touch-up your hair at school

“If needed you can always reach for a shine spray or dry shampoo to refresh your style,” she says, recommending Color Wow Dream Coat Spray, Color Wow Texturizing Spray, and Amika Dry Shampoo. Other than products, having a brush or comb on hand, non-flaky edge control, and travel size leave-in conditioner mist are the no-fuss tips to help touch-up your hair while you work.