Keys Soulcare Is Adding Six New Products To Its Collection

And just like that, there’s more to see from Keys Soulcare. Launched in December 2020 with three zenned-out products dedicated to making one feel as beautiful on the inside as they do on the outside, the collection is already getting an exciting expansion. Ahead, check out the six brand-new products that are all vastly different, but crafted with that same amount of soul.

Alicia Keys Shot By Cole Cook

The new rollout includes the: Golden Cleanser ($20), Be Luminous Exfoliator ($22), Harmony Mask ($28), Reviving Aura Mist ($22), Comforting Balm ($12) and Fragrance-Free Skin Transformation Cream ($30). The dermatologist-developed and approved brand, like its three predecessors, will continue to be free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and formaldehydes.

But that’s not all. As a part of this exciting launch, the brand has decided to become a sponsor of The HAPPY Org, an organization, founded by youth leaders, that educates and empowers holistic methods. The goal of The HAPPY Org is to ultimately ensure that “the next generation blossom into happy, healthy, and informed individuals in their homes, schools, communities, and the world.”

Courtesy of Keys Soulcare

The new launch is currently available for pre-sale at keyssoulcare.com and will be available on January 14 at ulta.com. The brand will make its way into brick and mortar Ulta stores throughout early 2021.