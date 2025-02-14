Kerry Washington Sported Tri-Colored Braids At Thom Browne

Udo Salters/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, designer Thom Browne dressed Doechii for her Best Rap Album win at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Then, on Tuesday, he presented his theatrical FW25 collection in New York. But this time, Kerry Washington was the star of the show.

Sitting front row, The Six Triple Eight actress reinterpreted Doechii’s Thom Browne moment, pairing a pin-striped skirt suit with a braided look of her own. Instead of extra-long, interconnected braids, Washington wore a single braid down the center part, with the sides cornrowed horizontally. The look, medium-sized with dipped ends extending past her waist, was the first set of braids we’ve seen her in this season.

Drawing in tones from her tie, hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew matched TSD human hair extensions in black, blonde, and brown, achieving a tri-colored blend. “Some things are classic staples in our lives,” Sturdivant-Drew captioned the look in an Instagram post. “A great suit. A nice neutral colored bag. Eyewear that compliments your look. Oh and braids.”

Tucking the weave behind her ear with a cranberry, oval-shaped manicure, the mélange of color was muted once our eyes reached her lips. Although dark, thick liner encircled her lash line, her lipstick was a more muted, peach-toned nude. Overall, the glam is a reminder that, sometimes, the most stand-out beauty looks are all about finding balance.