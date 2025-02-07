Keke Palmer Went Ginger For Brandon Maxwell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

From Megan Thee Stallion at couture week in Paris to SZA’s winning look at the 2025 GRAMMYs, the color red has been top of mind for our favorites. And the latest star to pull off the look is none other than actress, icon, and comedic genius Keke Palmer.

Keke Palmer at the Brandon Maxwell Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on February 06, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

In the world of beauty the color red—be it on the nails, hair, or lips—symbolizes power, confidence, and sensuality. And on the first day of New York fashion week, Palmer delivered sultry realness with her new orange-red ‘do at Bradon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2025 show. Parted down the middle, her ginger-toned hair was blended with a more striking red streak, doubling down on the color.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Keke Palmer attends the front row for the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on February 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Fashion week wasn’t the first time she wore red, either. The actress paired the color with a red lip at a One Of Them Days premiere earlier this year. Then, a week ago, she was a guest on the Jennifer Hudson show wearing the shade on her curls. This time, however, the waist-length look was given volume with long, loose waves.

When it came to her makeup, Palmer opted for thick, under eye liner with pink glazed lips, which matched her backless Brandon Maxwell gown. Additionally, she played off of her mane with a pop off red at the base of her nails—hidden beneath oval-shaped pink shimmer tips.