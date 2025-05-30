Keke Palmer Declared Ginger As Summer’s Hottest Hair Color

@keke / Instagram

Let’s talk about it: Black gingers are having a moment right now. From Megan Thee Stallion’s red tiered ponytail at the Met Gala to voluminous American Music Awards curls on SZA, the shade is trending all over the red carpet, turning ginger into one of the hottest hair colors just ahead of summer. And, Keke Palmer is the latest to endorse the trend.

While red isn’t new for Palmer, The One of Them Days actress’s recent shade is more orange than before. Trading in a short, vermillion afro, her waist-length ginger ‘do was the work of celebrity hairstylist Kira Dior, which featured a sleek middle part and soft waves slicing through a copper base.

From the Brandon Maxwell front row at NYFW to the Jennifer Hudson show, it’s safe to say red is Palmer’s new signature color. Pulling tones from her hair, celebrity makeup artist Kenya Alexis complimented her look with candied orange cheeks and lips, while her dark-lined cat eye and lashes added dimension to an otherwise monochromatic beauty moment.

If you’re thinking about testing ginger on yourself, now’s the time. Red is a summer color, and the tones are endless: copper, auburn, cinnamon, burnt orange—pick your spice. (Just don’t forget your color-safe shampoo and heat protectant.)