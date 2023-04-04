Yes, Kayali’s Yum Pistachio Gelato Is Worth The Hype

If you’re a TikTok user — or fragrance connoisseur — then of course, by now, you’ve heard of Kayali’s Yum Pistachio Gelato perfume.

The fragrance brand was founded by makeup megastar Huda Kattan’s sister, and perfume princess, Mona Kattan, (the two are business partners in Huda Beauty), and instantly became a viral favorite. It’s in this fragrance-obsessed environment that Kattan introduces the newest scent in the Kayali fragrance range — pistachio gelato — which launched on March 21.

I was instantly sold when I heard about this fragrance and was ready to blind buy. As a certified gourmand girly, who can resist cotton candy, whipped cream and pistachio gelato notes? And just two weeks after getting my hands on the bottle, it’s quickly become one of my most grabbed scents (the dent in the bottle speaks for itself).

In addition to being creamy and gorgeous, this scent definitely deserves the hype it’s getting! Before you spend your coins, here’s all the tea on the fragrance that has taken social media by storm.

Scent Notes

Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Eau de Parfum Intense is a delicious explosion of irresistible and edible notes including creamy pistachio gelato, voluptuous whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum, fluffy marshmallow, and fizzy cotton candy. This yummy fragrance charms with an unforgettably intense, gourmand scent trail that will have you smelling good enough to eat.

Drydown

Let’s get one thing clear: the pistachio note doesn’t last all day and neither does its projection. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The scent opens with facets of hazelnut, almond and pistachio blended with rum for a tantalizing first impression. After a while, the white peony creates a rosy, honey-like effect while the lily of the valley helps maintain the luxurious balance of sweetness, freshness, and sophistication. As the dry down continues, you’ll enjoy a delicious overdose of whipped cream, fluffy marshmallows, and creamy sandalwood for an insanely delectable gourmand fragrance.

Scent Layering

The key to making this scent last and helping to increase the lifespan of this fragrance is by scent layering with a lotion or perfume oil. I found that Pistache Whipped Pistachio Body Butter or Fenty Butta Drop Vanilla were perfect matches and did just the trick. Scent layering is not only due to the fact that you can double your perfume with a scented lotion or butter, but also because moisturized skin helps your fragrance last longer. If your skin is dry, it can actually end up absorbing your perfume quicker than you’d like, causing your scent of choice to be short-lived.

As a light, powdery gourmand Yum Pistachio Gelato is well-suited to daytime wear. Most experts will advise applying directly to pulse points—the wrists, behind the knees, and on the small of your neck—for everyday wear.

The Best Seasons to Wear the Scent

Despite the list of notes, this is not a heavy gourmand, and will wear well this spring and even through summer. Save this for date night or a cute day party when you want everyone complimenting how good you smell.

It’s important to remember, picking a scent is a matter of preference! And while I’m obsessed with this one, it may not be for everyone.

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato Eau de Parfum is available on hudabeauty.com.