The KBB By Kahlana Founder Shares Holiday Styling Tips

Kahlana Barfield Brown is right where she belongs. The former beauty editor turned fashion founder has always understood style as more than just clothes. And with her brand, KBB by Kahlana, she’s bringing that philosophy to life in a way that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

Long before launching her own line, her passion for fashion was already part of her narrative. A Howard University alum with a background in journalism and a minor in fashion merchandising. From her early days at InStyle to her role as Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large, her career in beauty journalism positioned her at the center of the industry, where she witnessed both the allure of luxury fashion and its limitations.

“I always saw a gap,” Barfield tells ESSENCE. “There were options, but not great options—especially not Black-owned options—for elevated pieces at an attainable price point.” That’s when the idea of KBB by Kahlana came along. This collection is all about elevated essentials that feel special without being inaccessible. “I don’t want to spend $300 on a T-shirt,” she says plainly. “I want to spend $25 on an amazing one—and feel incredible in it.”

Brown’s confidence as a designer was cemented during her groundbreaking run as the first designer for Target’s Future Collective in 2022. Soon after, KBB by Kahlana officially launched, built intentionally with an all-women, diverse design team led by Vice President of Design Crystal White. “So many women are behind the scenes creating greatness without getting the spotlight,” Barfield Brown says. “This brand is about visibility, collaboration, and designing what we actually want in our closets.”

As the year winds down, reflection has been just as crucial as momentum. One of Barfield Brown’s biggest lessons? Learning to pivot. “I’m a visual perfectionist—very much a magazine editor,” she laughs. “But you can’t be so attached to one idea that you can’t adjust. You have to move quickly, make decisions, and keep going.”

When it comes to self-care, Barfield Brown is candid about still figuring out her rhythm. While facials and downtime took a backseat this year, motherhood has been her grounding force. “My daughters slow me down—they’re truly my self-care,” she says. Looking ahead, she’s committed to reclaiming her rituals: monthly facials, real vacations with her husband, and more intentional rest.

Meanwhile, as a lifelong beauty girl, Barfield Brown’s glam routine is rooted in consistency. Her signature bob, white nails, and red lip remain timeless. At the same time, her skincare staples—IS Clinical Cleanser, Biologique Recherche P50 Toner, SkinCeuticals Vitamin C, and La Mer Moisturizer—have stayed the same since her editor days. Makeup-wise, she swears by NARS foundation, Too Faced concealer, Fenty Beauty Bronzer, Lancôme mascaras, and a rotation of bold lips, including The Lip Bar’s Bawse Lady.

Naturally, the conversation wouldn’t be complete without touching on holiday style. This season, Barfield Brown is spotlighting standout pieces from her latest drop. This collection includes everything from playful ruffle mini skirts, to a little black dress—in case you’re looking for anything to rock this NYE. “If the skirt has volume, I’ll pair it with a T-shirt,” she says, for example. “It’s about balance.” As for her go-to holiday party looks? All black and a pop of red on the nails and or lips never hurts.

Looking ahead, there’s plenty to be excited about. A winter-white January drop is on deck, followed by a major spring collection she calls one of her proudest yet. And while she’s currently designing as far ahead as 2027, Barfield Brown remains grounded in the present—building a brand that reflects who she is now, and who she’s always been.