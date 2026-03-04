Getty Images

K. Michelle’s beauty has long been a topic of discussion. “You know how people put bodies on you? They put surgeries on me,” she told ESSENCE back in 2022. If it was up to the rumors, “I’ve had a facelift on Monday and a new face by Wednesday. Let them tell it, it’s always something.” And, as one of the latest to join Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 (premiering April 5), the conversation around Michelle isn’t ending anytime soon.

It’s true her appearance has evolved over the years. But, one thing’s for sure: She’s always looked good. Since stepping into the spotlight after signing to Jive Records in 2009, the platinum-selling R&B singer and songwriter asserted her dominance in jet black wigs with blonde highlights. But, it wasn’t until she joined VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2012, that her face was plastered all over the country. By then, we saw her switch from bright pink lipstick, like at the show’s premiere party at Frank Ski’s Restaurant, to a short red bob when she returned in 2016.

However, by the 2020s, she was recruited to more natural beauty looks. At the 2023 BMI Country Awards, for example, she wore light nude makeup with long lashes and a black chin-length bob. Then, in 2024, she attended Lifetime’s Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge premiere in a big bouffant with a long bang and ‘80s makeup with a matte finish. In one of her most recent beauty looks, she toned it all down in a silky mid-length hairdo and a soft natural beat at the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors.

Below, look at how K. Michelle’s beauty evolution, in honor of her 44th birthday today.