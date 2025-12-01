Juvia’s Place’s Chichi Eburu Shares Her Glam And Gifting Tips—Just In Time For The Holiday Season

Composite by India Espy-Jones

If there’s one thing that Juvia’s Place founder Chichi Eburu is good at, it’s spreading joy. Think: everything from creating best-selling products, like the Blushed Duo Blush and the Coffee Shop Lip Gloss, that make us all feel confident, to throwing events with stars like Shenseea that bring us all together in the name of sisterhood and enjoyment. Naturally, this applies to the holiday season as well. “Honestly, I love the energy of the holidays. It’s that time when everything slows down just a bit, and you can finally breathe, reflect, and spend time with the people who mean the most to you. I get to spend more time with my family,” she tells ESSENCE. “There’s something so comforting about the lights, the laughter, and the feeling of wrapping up the year with gratitude. Looking back at the year and reflecting brings so much humble perspective to life.”

And, with the season comes an abundance of holiday parties as well. Like many of us, for Eburu, that means the perfect time to showcase festive glam looks. In particular, she says, “a red lip has never failed me!” Other go-tos include: “Soft radiant skin, a sharp wing with our Egyptian Pen Eyeliner, and Perfect Red lipstick lined with Scorpio,” she shares. “Add a touch of Rosey Posey Blushlighter for that festive flush. It’s a simple, timeless, and effortless glam you can never deny. Love it!”

Aside from the parties, Eburu is also looking forward to the gift giving portion of this time of year. This aspect may cause many of us stress. But, to make your life a little bit easier, she’s also here to drop gems and suggest a few of her favorites to gift to your beauty lover friends that made your “nice” list this year.

“I chose these products because they truly capture the joy and confidence of the season. Our Blushed Blushlighter is perfect for adding warmth and radiance. It complements the skin so beautifully and gives that effortless holiday glow,” she shares. Meanwhile, “the Perfect Red Lipstick paired with Scorpio Lip Pencil is my personal go-to; it’s timeless, bold, and instantly elevates any look without trying too hard. These products aren’t just beautiful; they feel good and enhance your natural features,” Eburu continues. “To me, gifting Juvia’s Place is about sharing that same confidence and color our brand was built on, a reminder that you deserve to be celebrated, every day regardless of the season.”

Discover more of Eburu’s holiday gifting ideas below.

